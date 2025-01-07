West Pharmaceutical Services to Present at the CJS 25th Annual “New Ideas for the New Year” Investor Conference

EXTON, Pa., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announced that Cindy Reiss-Clark, Sr. VP and Chief Commercial Officer; Chad Winters, VP of Finance and Chief Accounting Officer; and John Sweeney, VP of Investor Relations, will present at the CJS 25th Annual “New Ideas for the New Year” Virtual Investor Conference on January 14, 2025 at 10:15 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be available via the Investors section of our website, www.westpharma.com.

About West

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. With 10,000 team members across 50 sites worldwide, West helps support our customers by delivering approximately 43 billion components and devices each year.

Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, West in its fiscal year 2023 generated $2.95 billion in net sales. West is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WST) and is included in the Standard & Poor’s 500 index. For more information, visit www.westpharma.com .

All trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. or its subsidiaries, in the United States and other jurisdictions, unless otherwise noted.

