Press Releases

Werewolf Therapeutics to Present at the 2025 Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference

March 4, 2025 
WATERTOWN, Mass., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Werewolf”) (Nasdaq: HOWL), an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer and other immune-mediated conditions, today announced that Daniel J. Hicklin, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Werewolf, and Randi Isaacs, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Werewolf, will participate in a fireside chat from 11:20-11:50 AM on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in Studio 3 at the Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference, taking place March 10-12, 2025, in Miami, Florida.

A live webcast link for the Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference fireside chat will be available at https://investors.werewolftx.com/news-and-events/events. An archived replay will be available for 180 days following the event.

About Werewolf Therapeutics:
Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., is an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer and other immune-mediated conditions. The Company is leveraging its proprietary PREDATOR® platform to design conditionally activated molecules that stimulate both adaptive and innate immunity with the goal of addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Werewolf’s INDUKINE molecules are intended to remain inactive in peripheral tissue yet activate selectively in the tumor microenvironment. The Company’s most advanced clinical stage product candidates, WTX-124 and WTX-330, are systemically delivered, conditionally activated Interleukin-2 (IL-2) and Interleukin-12 (IL-12) INDUKINE molecules, respectively, for the treatment of solid tumors. Werewolf is advancing WTX-124 in multiple tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and WTX-330 in multiple tumor types or Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma as a single agent. To learn more visit www.werewolftx.com.

WEREWOLF®, the WEREWOLF logo, PREDATOR®, INDUKINE and other Werewolf trademarks, service marks, graphics and logos are trade names, trademarks or registered trademarks of Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., in the United States or other countries. All rights reserved.

Investor Contact

Dan Ferry
LifeSci Advisors
617.430.7576
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:

Amanda Sellers
Deerfield Group
301.332.5574
amanda.sellers@deerfieldgroup.com

Company Contact:
Ellen Lubman
Chief Business Officer
Werewolf Therapeutics
elubman@werewolftx.com

Massachusetts Events
Werewolf Therapeutics
