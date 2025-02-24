Werewolf Therapeutics Appoints Anil Singhal, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOWL), an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases, today announced the appointment of Anil Singhal, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Trishula Therapeutics, as a member of its board of directors.

“I am thrilled to join Werewolf’s board of directors as the company advances its novel INDUKINE molecules through clinical development,” said Dr. Singhal. “Werewolf is demonstrating the power of the PREDATORTM protein engineering platform and its potential to provide safer and more efficacious treatments for cancer and immunological diseases.”

“I am pleased to welcome Dr. Singhal to our board of directors at this exciting time for our company,” added Luke Evnin, Ph.D., Chairman of the Board of Directors and co-founder of Werewolf Therapeutics. “With over 30 years of oncology research and development leadership and execution, Dr. Singhal’s proven experience represents a critical addition to our board’s skill set.”

Dr. Singhal joins the board of Werewolf Therapeutics with over three decades of research and development experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. Dr. Singhal is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Trishula Therapeutics, Inc., a private biotechnology company. Prior to that, Dr. Singhal served as the President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors of Adicet Bio, Inc., where he led the then-private biotechnology company to its first oncology investigational new drug application submission and its merger with resTOR bio, Inc. Dr. Singhal is a member of the American Association of Cancer Research and a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology. Dr. Singhal received his B.Sc Honours degree in Biochemistry from Panjab University in India, his MBA in Business Administration from the University of Washington and his Ph.D. in Biochemistry from Rutgers University.

Concurrent with the appointment of Dr. Singhal, Werewolf announced that Derek DiRocco plans to resign as a director of the Company, effective as of the Company’s 2025 annual meeting of stockholders. Dr. DiRocco has been a very valuable member of the Werewolf board since joining at the Series B raise led by RA Capital in 2020, and the Company appreciates his years of representation and support.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., is an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer and other immune-mediated conditions. The Company is leveraging its proprietary PREDATOR® platform to design conditionally activated molecules that stimulate both adaptive and innate immunity with the goal of addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Werewolf’s INDUKINE molecules are intended to remain inactive in peripheral tissue yet activate selectively in the tumor microenvironment. The Company’s most advanced clinical stage product candidates, WTX-124 and WTX-330, are systemically delivered, conditionally activated Interleukin-2 (IL-2) and Interleukin-12 (IL-12) INDUKINE molecules, respectively, for the treatment of solid tumors. Werewolf is advancing WTX-124 in multiple tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and WTX-330 in multiple tumor types or Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma as a single agent. To learn more visit www.werewolftx.com.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Amanda Sellers Deerfield Group amanda.sellers@deerfieldgroup.com Company Contact: Ellen Lubman Chief Business Officer Werewolf Therapeutics elubman@werewolftx.com