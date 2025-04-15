Wayfinder Biosciences and Daiichi Sankyo collaborate to develop novel RNA-targeting therapies for neurodegenerative disease

SEATTLE, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayfinder Biosciences, a biotechnology company targeting RNA with small molecules, announced today a collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo focused on a key neurodegeneration target.

Wayfinder’s proprietary technology discovers potent, selective, and functional RNA-targeting small molecules with the ideal PK/PD properties of conventional orally available drugs. In this new modality, small molecules are used to neutralize the toxic effects of key disease genes by directly binding to their RNAs, enabling the development of therapies for targets that are inaccessible to traditional drugs. A key challenge in this emerging field is achieving selective targeting and converting RNA binding into functional activity. Centered around the company’s groundbreaking RNA-based sensors and data generation engine, the Wayfinder platform powers a scalable approach for uniquely quantitative insights not only on the binding of small molecules to RNA, but also on their selectivity and function. The company’s technology is broadly applicable across disease areas and is being applied in oncology internally.

This collaboration combines Wayfinder’s platform with Daiichi Sankyo’s expertise to support a new program to tackle neurodegenerative disease. “We’ve created a way to precisely control the RNA biology of disease-causing genes using small molecules,” said Wayfinder’s CEO Jason Fontana. “We believe our technology holds great promise for making breakthroughs in neurodegeneration, because it allows us to modulate targets that are difficult to drug using traditional approaches. We are proud to expand our pipeline by collaborating with Daiichi Sankyo, an established leader in drug discovery and development with a proven track record in bringing innovative therapies to patients. Daiichi Sankyo’s deep expertise and shared vision will be invaluable to accelerate our progress towards new treatments to combat neurodegeneration. We are thankful for their support and trust in our innovative technology.”

Wayfinder Biosciences is a biotechnology company developing orally available small molecule drugs that modulate the function of the RNAs encoding key disease targets. The company’s proprietary platform combines unique screening and computational technologies to rapidly discover potent, selective and biologically active RNA-targeting small molecules. Wayfinder’s programs are focused on traditionally inaccessible targets in oncology and neurodegenerative disease. Wayfinder was founded by RNA scientists from the University of Washington and is based in Seattle.

