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Press Releases

Waters Corporation Schedules Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

October 1, 2026 | 
1 min read

MILFORD, Mass., Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) will hold its Q3 2026 financial results conference call on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on Waters' Investor Relations website at https://ir.waters.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available until at least December 1, 2026, at midnight Eastern Time.

About Waters Corporation 

Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) is a global leader in life sciences and diagnostics, dedicated to accelerating the benefits of pioneering science through analytical technologies, informatics, and service. With a focus on regulated, high-volume testing environments, our innovative portfolio harnesses deep scientific expertise across chemistry, physics, and biology. We collaborate with customers around the world to advance the release of effective, high-quality medicines, ensure the safety of food and water, and drive better patient outcomes by detecting diseases earlier, managing routine infections, and combating antibiotic resistance. Through a shared culture of relentless innovation, our passionate team of ~15,000 colleagues turn scientific challenges into breakthroughs that improve lives worldwide.

Caspar Tudor, Head of Investor Relations

investor_relations@waters.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/waters-corporation-schedules-third-quarter-2026-earnings-conference-call-302894900.html

SOURCE Waters Corporation

Massachusetts Earnings Events
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