Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Sales of $771 million exceeded guidance range; grew 9% as reported and 8% in constant currency

GAAP EPS of $2.47 and non-GAAP EPS of $2.95 , above mid-point of guidance range

Instruments grew mid-single-digits in constant currency, led by high-single-digit LC and MS growth – with continued strength in instrument replacement, particularly among large pharma and CDMO customers

Recurring revenue grew 11% in constant currency, with 9% service growth and double-digit chemistry growth

In constant currency, Pharma grew 11% and Industrial grew 6%, while Academic & Government declined 3%, performing better than expected

Raising full-year 2025 constant currency sales growth guidance to +5.5% to +7.5% and raising full-year 2025 non-GAAP EPS guidance to $12.95 to $13.05

Second Quarter 2025

MILFORD, Mass., Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT), today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2025.

Sales for the second quarter of 2025 were $771 million, an increase of 9% as reported and 8% in constant currency, compared to sales of $709 million for the second quarter of 2024.

On a GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter of 2025 was $2.47, compared to $2.40 for the second quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP EPS for the second quarter of 2025 grew 12% to $2.95, compared to $2.63 for the second quarter of 2024.

"Our team continues to execute extremely well and we delivered excellent results again this quarter, driven by robust instrument replacement trends–particularly among large pharma and CDMO customers," said Dr. Udit Batra, President & CEO, Waters Corporation. "Our performance reflects strong execution against our commercial growth initiatives, rapid uptake of our new products, and contribution from incremental growth vectors such as GLP-1s, PFAS and generics. As a result, we are raising our full-year sales and earnings guidance."

Dr. Batra continued, "The strength of our core business provides the foundation for our next phase of growth. Our combination with BD Biosciences & Diagnostic Solutions accelerates our strategy into multiple high-growth adjacencies, while extending the reach of our proven execution model into resilient, high-volume end markets. We are well positioned to drive substantial value creation for shareholders with synergies that create immediate impact. Integration planning is underway, and I'm pleased to share that Chris Ross, SVP of Global Operations, will lead this effort. Chris and I successfully partnered on the EMD Millipore–Sigma-Aldrich integration, and I'm confident in his leadership to deliver strong results once again."

A description and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results appear in the tables below and can be found on the Company's website www.waters.com in the Investor Relations section.

Full-Year and Third Quarter 2025 Financial Guidance

Full-Year 2025 Financial Guidance

The Company is raising its full-year 2025 constant currency sales growth guidance to the range of +5.5% to +7.5%. Net of currency translation, the Company is raising its full-year 2025 reported sales growth to the range of +5.0% to +7.0%.

The Company is raising its full-year 2025 non-GAAP EPS guidance to the range of $12.95 to $13.05. This reflects year-over-year growth of approximately +9% to +10%, and +10% to +11% on a constant currency basis.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Guidance

The Company expects third quarter 2025 constant currency sales growth in the range of +5.0% to +7.0%. Net of currency translation, third quarter 2025 reported sales growth is expected in the range of +4.5% to +6.5%.

The Company expects third quarter 2025 non-GAAP EPS to be in the range of $3.15 to $3.25, which reflects year-over-year growth of approximately +8% to +11%.

Please refer to the tables below for a reconciliation of the projected GAAP to non-GAAP financial outlook for the full-year and third quarter.

Conference Call Details

Waters Corporation will webcast its second quarter 2025 financial results conference call today, August 4, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the call and see the accompanying slide presentation, please visit www.waters.com, select "Investor Relations" under the "About Waters" section, navigate to "Events & Presentations," and click on the "Webcast." A replay will be available through at least September 2, 2025.

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) is a global leader in analytical instruments, separations technologies, and software, serving the life, materials, food, and environmental sciences for over 65 years. Our Company helps ensure the efficacy of medicines, the safety of food and the purity of water, and the quality and sustainability of products used every day. In over 100 countries, our 7,600+ passionate employees collaborate with customers in laboratories, manufacturing sites, and hospitals to accelerate the benefits of pioneering science.

Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) ‌























































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 28, 2025



June 29, 2024



June 28, 2025



June 29, 2024 ‌



























Net sales $ 771,332



$ 708,529



$ 1,433,037



$ 1,345,368































Costs and operating expenses:



























Cost of sales 321,407



288,244



598,152



550,030 Selling and administrative expenses 201,257



173,247



376,138



347,783 Research and development expenses 48,548



46,182



95,170



90,777 Purchased intangibles amortization 11,907



11,744



23,619



23,578 Litigation provision -



-



-



10,242 ‌



























Operating income 188,213



189,112



339,958



322,958 ‌



























Other (expense) income, net (676)



(302)



848



1,957 Interest expense, net (9,847)



(19,398)



(20,228)



(40,647) ‌



























Income from operations before income taxes 177,690



169,412



320,578



284,268 ‌



























Provision for income taxes 30,579



26,675



52,086



39,335 ‌



























Net income $ 147,111



$ 142,737



$ 268,492



$ 244,933 ‌



























































Net income per basic common share $ 2.47



$ 2.41



$ 4.51



$ 4.13 ‌



























Weighted-average number of basic common shares 59,515



59,339



59,478



59,287 ‌



























































Net income per diluted common share $ 2.47



$ 2.40



$ 4.50



$ 4.12 ‌



























Weighted-average number of diluted common shares and equivalents 59,656



59,451



59,686



59,445

































Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP Net Sales by Operating Segments, Products & Services, Geography and Markets Three Months Ended June 28, 2025 and June 29, 2024 (In thousands) ‌



























































































































Constant



















Three Months Ended



Percent



Impact of



Currency



















June 28, 2025



June 29, 2024



Change



Currency



Growth Rate (a)























‌



































NET SALES - OPERATING SEGMENTS















































































































Waters







$ 688,837



$ 622,561



11 %



1 %



10 % TA















82,495







85,968



(4 %)



2 %



(6 %)























‌



































Total











$ 771,332



$ 708,529



9 %



1 %



8 %























‌



































































































NET SALES - PRODUCTS & SERVICES







































































‌



































Instruments







$ 308,415



$ 294,059



5 %



1 %



4 %























‌



































Service











297,932







273,385



9 %



0 %



9 % Chemistry











164,985







141,085



17 %



1 %



16 % Total Recurring











462,917







414,470



12 %



1 %



11 %























‌



































Total











$ 771,332



$ 708,529



9 %



1 %



8 %























‌



































































































NET SALES - GEOGRAPHY







































































‌



































Asia











$ 265,940



$ 237,431



12 %



(2 %)



14 % Americas











280,740







274,468



2 %



0 %



2 % Europe











224,652







196,630



14 %



6 %



8 %























‌



































Total











$ 771,332



$ 708,529



9 %



1 %



8 %























‌



































































































NET SALES - MARKETS







































































‌



































Pharmaceutical







$ 461,968



$ 415,747



11 %



1 %



11 % Industrial











237,655







221,385



7 %



1 %



6 % Academic & Government







71,709







71,397



0 %



3 %



(3 %)























‌



































Total











$ 771,332



$ 708,529



9 %



1 %



8 %

































































































































































































(a)



The Company believes that referring to comparable constant currency growth rates is a useful way to evaluate the underlying performance of Waters Corporation's net sales. Constant currency growth, a non-GAAP financial measure, measures the change in net sales between current and prior year periods, excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates during the current period. See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in this release.





































































Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP Net Sales by Operating Segments, Products & Services, Geography and Markets Six Months Ended June 28, 2025 and June 29, 2024 (In thousands) ‌































































































































Constant























Six Months Ended



Percent



Impact of



Currency























June 28, 2025



June 29, 2024



Change



Currency



Growth Rate (a)



























‌







































NET SALES - OPERATING SEGMENTS











































































‌







































Waters







$ 1,276,134



$ 1,184,460



8 %



(1 %)



9 %



TA















156,903







160,908



(2 %)



1 %



(3 %)



























‌







































Total











$ 1,433,037



$ 1,345,368



7 %



(1 %)



7 %



























‌











































































































NET SALES - PRODUCTS & SERVICES











































































‌







































Instruments







$ 571,308



$ 536,003



7 %



(1 %)



7 %



























‌







































Service











559,107







534,073



5 %



(1 %)



6 %



Chemistry











302,622







275,292



10 %



0 %



10 %



Total Recurring











861,729







809,365



6 %



(1 %)



8 %











‌























































Total











$ 1,433,037



$ 1,345,368



7 %



(1 %)



7 %















































































‌























































NET SALES - GEOGRAPHY



























































‌























































Asia











$ 486,716



$ 444,990



9 %



(4 %)



13 %



Americas











536,277







515,639



4 %



0 %



4 %



Europe











410,044







384,739



7 %



2 %



5 %











‌























































Total











$ 1,433,037



$ 1,345,368



7 %



(1 %)



7 %











‌



























































































































NET SALES - MARKETS



























































‌























































Pharmaceutical







$ 853,019



$ 789,954



8 %



(1 %)



9 %



Industrial











441,020







416,719



6 %



0 %



6 %



Academic & Government







138,998







138,695



0 %



0 %



0 %











‌























































Total











$ 1,433,037



$ 1,345,368



7 %



(1 %)



7 %

















































































































































































































(a)



The Company believes that referring to comparable constant currency growth rates is a useful way to evaluate the underlying performance of Waters Corporation's net sales. Constant currency growth, a non-GAAP financial measure, measures the change in net sales between current and prior year periods, excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates during the current period. See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in this release.

























































































































Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP Financials Three and Six Months Ended June 28, 2025 and June 29, 2024 (In thousands, except per share data)



‌































































































































































































Income from



















































































































Operations























































Selling &







Research &



















Operating







Other







before







Provision for



















Diluted



















Administrative







Development







Operating







Income







(Expense)







Income







Income







Net







Earnings



















Expenses(a)







Expenses







Income







Percentage







Income







Taxes







Taxes







Income







per Share Three Months Ended June 28, 2025











































































































GAAP







$ 213,164



$ 48,548



$ 188,213







24.4 %



$ (676)



$ 177,690



$ 30,579



$ 147,111



$ 2.47 Adjustments:



















































































































Purchased intangibles amortization (b)







(11,907)







-







11,907







1.5 %







-







11,907







2,820







9,087







0.15



Restructuring costs and certain other items (c)







(3,869)







-







3,869







0.5 %







-







3,869







912







2,957







0.05



ERP implementation and transformation costs (d)







(5,082)







-







5,082







0.7 %







-







5,082







1,220







3,862







0.06



Acquisition related costs (e)







(14,284)







-







14,284







1.9 %







-







14,284







2,391







11,893







0.20



Retention bonus obligation (g)







(955)







(318)







1,273







0.2 %







-







1,273







305







968







0.02 Adjusted Non-GAAP



$ 177,067



$ 48,230



$ 224,628







29.1 %



$ (676)



$ 214,105



$ 38,227



$ 175,878



$ 2.95







‌











































































































Three Months Ended June 29, 2024











































































































GAAP







$ 184,991



$ 46,182



$ 189,112







26.7 %



$ (302)



$ 169,412



$ 26,675



$ 142,737



$ 2.40 Adjustments:



















































































































Purchased intangibles amortization (b)







(11,744)







-







11,744







1.7 %







-







11,744







2,810







8,934







0.15



Restructuring costs and certain other items (c)







(1,139)







-







1,139







0.2 %







-







1,139







280







859







0.01



Retention bonus obligation (g)







(3,817)







(1,272)







5,089







0.7 %







-







5,089







1,221







3,868







0.07 Adjusted Non-GAAP



$ 168,291



$ 44,910



$ 207,084







29.2 %



$ (302)



$ 187,384



$ 30,986



$ 156,398



$ 2.63







‌











































































































Six Months Ended June 28, 2025











































































































GAAP







$ 399,757



$ 95,170



$ 339,958







23.7 %



$ 848



$ 320,578



$ 52,086



$ 268,492



$ 4.50 Adjustments:



















































































































Purchased intangibles amortization (b)







(23,619)







-







23,619







1.6 %







-







23,619







5,652







17,967







0.30



Restructuring costs and certain other items (c)







(4,467)







-







4,467







0.3 %







-







4,467







1,056







3,411







0.06



ERP implementation and transformation costs (d)







(7,377)







-







7,377







0.5 %







-







7,377







1,771







5,606







0.09



Acquisition related costs (e)







(14,284)







-







14,284







1.0 %







-







14,284







2,391







11,893







0.20



Retention bonus obligation (g)







(2,864)







(954)







3,818







0.3 %







-







3,818







916







2,902







0.05 Adjusted Non-GAAP



$ 347,146



$ 94,216



$ 393,523







27.5 %



$ 848



$ 374,143



$ 63,872



$ 310,271



$ 5.20







‌











































































































Six Months Ended June 29, 2024











































































































GAAP







$ 381,603



$ 90,777



$ 322,958







24.0 %



$ 1,957



$ 284,268



$ 39,335



$ 244,933



$ 4.12 Adjustments:



















































































































Purchased intangibles amortization (b)







(23,578)







-







23,578







1.8 %







-







23,578







5,642







17,936







0.30



Restructuring costs and certain other items (c)







(9,486)







-







9,486







0.7 %







-







9,486







2,335







7,151







0.12



Litigation provision and settlement (f)







(10,242)







-







10,242







0.8 %







-







10,242







2,458







7,784







0.13



Retention bonus obligation (g)







(9,542)







(3,181)







12,723







0.9 %







-







12,723







3,053







9,670







0.16 Adjusted Non-GAAP



$ 328,755



$ 87,596



$ 378,987







28.2 %



$ 1,957



$ 340,297



$ 52,823



$ 287,474



$ 4.84





























































































































































(a) Selling & administrative expenses include purchased intangibles amortization and litigation provisions and settlements. (b) The purchased intangibles amortization, a non-cash expense, was excluded to be consistent with how management evaluates the performance of its core business against historical operating results and the operating results of competitors over periods of time. (c) Restructuring costs and certain other items were excluded as the Company believes that the cost to consolidate operations, reduce overhead, and certain other income or expense items are not normal and do not represent future ongoing business expenses of a specific function or geographic location of the Company. (d) ERP implementation and transformation costs represent costs related to the Company's initiative to transition from its legacy enterprise resource planning (ERP) system to a new global ERP solution with a cloud-based infrastructure. These costs, which do not represent normal or future ongoing business expenses, are one-time, non-recurring costs related to the establishment of our new global ERP solution that were determined to be non-capitalizable in accordance with accounting standards. (e) Acquisition related costs include all incremental costs incurred to effect the business combination, such as advisory, legal, accounting, tax, valuation, and other professional fees. The Company believes that these costs are not normal and do not represent future ongoing business expenses. (f) Litigation provisions and settlement gains were excluded as these items are isolated, unpredictable and not expected to recur regularly. (g) In connection with the Wyatt acquisition, the Company recognized a two-year retention bonus obligation that is contingent upon the employee's providing future service and continued employment with Waters. The Company believes that these costs are not normal and do not represent future ongoing business expenses.

Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries Preliminary Condensed Unclassified Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands and unaudited) ‌















































































































June 28, 2025



December 31, 2024 ‌



























Cash and cash equivalents







$ 367,215



$ 325,355 Accounts receivable











730,074



733,365 Inventories











540,754



477,261 Property, plant and equipment, net



645,267



651,200 Intangible assets, net











579,127



567,906 Goodwill















1,337,908



1,295,720 Other assets











517,730



502,988 Total assets











$ 4,718,075



$ 4,553,795 ‌



























































Notes payable and debt







$ 1,456,966



$ 1,626,488 Other liabilities











1,101,297



1,098,800 Total liabilities











2,558,263



2,725,288































Total stockholders' equity







2,159,812



1,828,507 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$ 4,718,075



$ 4,553,795

Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Three and Six Months Ended June 28, 2025 and June 29, 2024 (In thousands and unaudited)











‌















































Three Months Ended







Six Months Ended















June 28, 2025



June 29, 2024







June 28, 2025



June 29, 2024











‌















Cash flows from operating activities:



































Net income $ 147,111



$ 142,737







$ 268,492



$ 244,933



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net











































cash provided by operating activities:







































Stock-based compensation 13,097



11,433







25,975



22,346







Depreciation and amortization 51,649



47,229







101,018



95,743







Change in operating assets and liabilities and other, net (170,716)



(146,865)







(94,791)



(45,618)











Net cash provided by operating activities 41,141



54,534







300,694



317,404











‌































Cash flows from investing activities:



































Additions to property, plant, equipment











































and software capitalization (22,594)



(36,104)







(48,336)



(64,759)



Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (34,969)



-







(34,969)



-



Investments in unaffiliated companies (789)



-







(1,295)



(1,064)



Net change in investments -



(11)







-



(36)











Net cash used in investing activities (58,352)



(36,115)







(84,600)



(65,859)











‌































Cash flows from financing activities:



































Net change in debt (4,506)



(50,000)







(174,506)



(350,000)



Proceeds from stock plans 4,492



7,904







12,738



21,836



Purchases of treasury shares (375)



(245)







(14,309)



(13,334)



Other cash flow from financing activities, net (639)



8,304







1,802



15,285











Net cash used in financing activities (1,028)



(34,037)







(174,275)



(326,213)











‌































Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2,582



4,755







41



6,019











(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (15,657)



(10,863)







41,860



(68,649)















































Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 382,872



337,290







325,355



395,076











Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 367,215



$ 326,427







$ 367,215



$ 326,427



























































‌‌















































































Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flows from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (a)















































































































































Net cash provided by operating activities - GAAP $ 41,141



$ 54,534







$ 300,694



$ 317,404











‌



































Adjustments:







































Additions to property, plant, equipment











































and software capitalization (22,594)



(36,104)







(48,336)



(64,759)







Tax reform payments 120,006



95,645







120,006



95,645







Litigation settlements paid, net -



9,625







-



9,250







Payment of Wyatt retention bonus obligation (b) 20,127



19,770







20,127



19,770 Free Cash Flow - Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 158,680



$ 143,470







$ 392,491



$ 377,310

















































(a) The Company defines free cash flow as net cash flow from operations accounted for under GAAP less capital expenditures and software capitalizations plus or minus any unusual and non recurring items. Free cash flow is not a GAAP measurement and may not be comparable to free cash flow reported by other companies.















































(b) During the six months ended June 28, 2025 and June 29, 2024, the Company made retention payments under the Wyatt retention bonus program. The Company believes that these payments are not normal and do not represent future ongoing business expenses.













































Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Projected GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP Financial Outlook















































‌















































Twelve Months Ended



Three Months Ended















December 31, 2025



September 27, 2025



















Range











Range







Projected Sales



































‌



































Constant currency sales growth rate (a) 5.5 % - 7.5 %



5.0 % - 7.0 %



Currency translation impact (0.5 %) - (0.5 %)



(0.5 %) - (0.5 %)



Sales growth rate as reported 5.0 % - 7.0 %



4.5 % - 6.5 %



















































‌



















































Range











Range







Projected Earnings Per Diluted Share











































































GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 11.45 - $ 11.55



$ 2.70 - $ 2.80



Adjustments:







































Purchased intangibles amortization $ 0.60 - $ 0.60



$ 0.15 - $ 0.15







Restructuring costs and certain other items $ 0.07 - $ 0.07



$ 0.01 - $ 0.01







ERP implementation and transformation costs $ 0.25 - $ 0.25



$ 0.08 - $ 0.08







Acquisition related costs $ 0.53 - $ 0.53



$ 0.21 - $ 0.21







Retention bonus obligation $ 0.05 - $ 0.05



$ - - $ -



Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 12.95 - $ 13.05



$ 3.15 - $ 3.25

















































(a) Constant currency growth rates are a non-GAAP financial measure that measures the change in net sales between current and prior year periods, excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates during the current period. These amounts are estimated at the current foreign currency exchange rates and based on the forecasted geographical sales in local currency, as well as an assessment of market conditions as of today, and may differ significantly from actual results.















































These forward-looking adjustment estimates do not reflect future gains and charges that are inherently difficult to predict and estimate due to their unknown timing, effect and/or significance.













Contact: Caspar Tudor, Head of Investor Relations – (508) 482-3448

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/waters-corporation-nyse-wat-reports-second-quarter-2025-financial-results-302520299.html

SOURCE Waters Corporation