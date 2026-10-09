WallachBeth Capital Announces bioAffinity Technologies Approximately $4 Million Registered Direct Financing of Common Stock and Concurrent Private Placement Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WallachBeth Capital LLC, a leading provider of capital markets and institutional execution services, announced that bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIAF, BIAFW) a biotechnology company developing noninvasive healthcare solutions for the early detection and monitoring of lung disease, has entered into a definitive agreement with an institutional investor to sell shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) at a purchase price of $6.122 (or $6.115 per pre-funded warrant), in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

Additionally in a concurrent private placement the Company will sell warrants to purchase up to an aggregate 980,072 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $6.122 per share. The pre-funded warrants will have an exercise price of $0.007 per share of common stock, and the warrants will have an exercise price of $6.122 per share, will be exercisable following stockholder approval, and will expire five years from the date of stockholder approval. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about October 9, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

WallachBeth Capital, LLC is acting as sole placement agent for the offering.

The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering are expected to be approximately $4 million before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital, to support expected growing sales for CyPath® Lung, its noninvasive test for lung cancer, and general corporate purposes.

The common stock described above is being offered by the Company pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-275608) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and declared effective by the SEC on November 27, 2023. The offering of the shares of common stock is being made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A prospectus supplement describing the terms of the proposed registered direct offering and accompanying prospectus will be filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov or by contacting WallachBeth Capital, LLC, via email at cap-mkts@wallachbeth.com, by calling +1-646-237-8585, or by standard mail at WallachBeth Capital LLC, Attn: Capital Markets, 185 Hudson St., Suite 1410, Jersey City, NJ 07311, USA.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sales of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

About WallachBeth Capital LLC:

WallachBeth Capital offers a robust range of capital markets and investment banking services to the healthcare community, connecting corporate clients with leading institutions, supporting issuers and investors in achieving their financial goals. The firm's experience includes initial public offerings, follow-on issues, PIPE offerings, and private transactions and ATM's.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to close the offering when anticipated, and other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

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SOURCE WallachBeth Capital LLC