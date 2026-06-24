Vyriad Announces Strategic Leadership Changes to Drive Next Phase of Growth

Luke Russell, Ph.D., MBA, appointed President

Current President Stephen Russell, M.D., Ph.D., transitions to Chief Scientific Officer and Executive Chairman to spearhead long-term scientific strategy

Evolved structure aligns executive expertise with the company’s strategic priorities

ROCHESTER, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vyriad, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing targeted genetic therapies for cancer and other serious diseases, today announced key changes to its executive leadership structure. Luke Russell, Ph.D., MBA, is being promoted into the role of president and will join the company’s board as a director, while Stephen Russell, M.D., Ph.D., co-founder and current president, will transition into the roles of chief scientific officer (CSO) and executive chairman.

“Vyriad is at a pivotal juncture, poised to capitalize on breakthrough advancements in oncology and in vivo CAR T therapies as we enter our most ambitious chapter yet," Luke Russell said. "As president, I look forward to building on our recent showing at ASGCT, which underscores the disruptive potential of our first-in-class viral delivery technology. With the expertise of our leadership team and our founders’ targeted scientific vision, Vyriad is well-equipped to turn breakthrough science into tangible clinical success.”

During his tenure at Vyriad, Luke Russell has assumed roles of increasing responsibility. He steps into the presidency following a highly successful business development and leadership track record as executive vice president, in which he was instrumental in securing and managing the company’s ongoing partnerships with Regeneron and Novartis.

“Vyriad’s business operations and scientific pipeline have expanded to the point in which they require standalone executive focus,” Stephen Russell said. “Having worked closely with Luke to build the company’s foundation, I’m confident he has the exact operational expertise and leadership to meet the challenges of this next phase.”

In his role as CSO, Stephen Russell will focus his expertise on advancing next-generation viral delivery and cell-therapy innovations central to Vyriad’s therapeutic pipeline. Having shaped the company’s scientific framework since its inception, his leadership remains essential as Vyriad scales its clinical-stage portfolio. As executive chairman, he will also lead the board of directors, working closely with Luke Russell to ensure corporate strategy and scientific progress remain tightly aligned.

“Stephen’s steady leadership has been instrumental to Vyriad, and his stewardship as CSO is critical to our continued success," said Ed Kania, lead director of the Vyriad board of directors. “With Luke expanding his role as president, the board has full confidence that this executive team is well balanced and positioned to grow the business and advance the potential of our in vivo viral delivery technology.”

In recent months, Vyriad has achieved key milestones in pursuit of its goal of developing democratized in vivo CAR T and other types of cell therapies. These include the launch of G-Link — a modular adaptor protein that simplifies in vivo CAR T delivery — and the successful closing of a total $85 million Series B raise. The company plans to initiate clinical trials for its lead in vivo CAR T program and G-Link translation later this year.

About Vyriad

Vyriad is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing targeted genetic medicines for cancer and other serious diseases. The company uses engineered viruses, viral vectors, and viral envelope glycoproteins to deliver therapeutic genes directly to selected cells. Vyriad’s programs include oncolytic virotherapy, in vivo gene therapy, and gene editing applications, with ongoing Phase 1–2 trials in multiple cancer indications. Vyriad is a privately held company based in Rochester, Minnesota.

For more information, visit www.vyriad.com

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