Vyome Successfully Capitalizes All VT-1953 Funding Requirements For Initial Phase 3 Results

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vyome Holdings, Inc. (“Vyome” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: HIND) announced it has successfully funded the budget for its VT-1953 Phase 3 study, which provides the Company sufficient capital to fund the estimated costs to release Phase 3 interim results on the efficacy of its drug focused on symptoms of Malignant Fungating Wounds (“MFW”). The Company accomplished this funding need using its existing At-The-Market (“ATM”) facility.

Additional details on this funding are as follows:

All additional funds were raised on January 27, 2026.

1,089,045 common shares were sold at an average price of $5.00.

This sales price represents a 59.2% premium to the prior day’s per-share closing price of $3.11.

Net proceeds to the Company were approximately $5.29 million.

The total dilution to existing shareholders as a result of this funding represents approximately 15% dilution, bringing the total current common shares issued and outstanding to 7,008,882 as of January 29, 2026.

As of January 29, 2026, the Company had $9.5 million in cash on hand.

“We have always been focused on shareholder value and are extremely pleased to report we have successfully funded our most important project’s estimated costs until interim findings anticipated in mid-2027,” commented Krishna Gupta, Chairman of Vyome. “Inflammation is one of the biggest problems facing the world, and symptoms of MFW are our first target, via VT-1953, in immune-inflammation. As we recently disclosed in an independent valuation report, VT-1953 is estimated by a third party to be worth $1 billion upon anticipated completion of the Phase 3 clinical trials in approximately 18 months. To have achieved this funding at relatively minimal dilution – while turning down funding options at much higher dilution – shows our focus on shareholder value.”

“In the last week, we were aggressively solicited by multiple investment banks offering larger blocks of capital, but with warrants, investor rights, and other strings attached that we believe would have been harmful to our shareholders,” added Venkat Nelabhotla, CEO of Vyome. “Instead, we sourced the absolute lowest cost of capital, with no warrants, and we believe that we are now very well-funded to execute on the plan we have previously laid out to the market on getting VT-1953 through the interim results of Phase 3 clinical trials. We look forward to providing additional updates on our progress soon.”

About Vyome Holdings, Inc.

Vyome is building the world’s premier platform spanning the US-India innovation corridor. Based in Cambridge, MA, Vyome’s immediate focus is on leveraging its clinical-stage assets to transform the lives of patients with immuno-inflammatory conditions. By applying groundbreaking science and its unique positioning, Vyome seeks to deliver lasting value to shareholders in a cost-efficient manner while upholding global standards of quality and safety. To learn more, please visit www.vyometx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “will,” “shall,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “would,” “positioned,” “future,” “forecast,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “outlook”, and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such statements, include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to Vyome’s business strategy, Vyome’s future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook, the successful Phase 3 completion, and anticipated timing and expenses relating to the same. Forward-looking statements are based on Vyome’s current expectations and assumptions regarding Vyome’s business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Vyome’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. Vyome cautions you, therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Vyome’s ability to protect Vyome’s intellectual property rights; the impact of any infringement actions or other litigation brought against Vyome; competition from other providers and products; Vyome’s ability to develop and commercialize products and services, including VT-1953; changes in government regulation; Vyome’s ability to complete capital raising transactions; and other factors relating to Vyome’s industry, operations and results of operations. Actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Factors or events that could cause Vyome’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Vyome to predict all of them. Vyome cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Vyome assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

