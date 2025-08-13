Vyome Announces New Board of Directors with Deep MIT and AI Ties

Heavily shareholder-aligned board and management team completely replaces ReShape team as Vyome prepares for public listing on August 15, 2025

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vyome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage healthcare company targeting immuno-inflammatory and rare diseases in the US and global markets with large market potential, today announced its post-closing Board of Directors, expected to take control of the ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ: RSLS) public entity on Friday, August 15, 2025, which will be renamed Vyome Holdings, Inc. post-closing and trade under the ticker symbol HIND.

The new Vyome board members, which include four Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) alums, are all persons with prior board or executive management experience and are based in the US while having deep ties to the Indian subcontinent and the latest advances in AI.

"We are offering RSLS shareholders significant potential value, and no member of the ReShape board or its management team has been invited to join Vyome Holdings. It is critical to have a board that is fully aligned with all shareholders, and that's the board we have taking over on Friday. We have a massive vision with a clean company at close – no debt, no toxic structure, all major shareholders locked up, and a world-class team which we look forward to sharing more about in the coming days and weeks," said Krishna Gupta, Chairman of Vyome Holdings.

The Vyome board will include the following individuals:

Krishna Gupta (Chairman), MIT engineering/business alum and CEO of Remus Capital - very focused on Vertical AI, applying AI into large traditional industries, including healthcare. He has spent extensive time doing business across India, having been to 22 of its 36 states and union territories.

Shiladitya Sengupta (Founder), MIT postgrad - serial entrepreneur and reputed professor/researcher at MIT and Harvard Medical School focused on the intersection of medicine and engineering. He was a gold medalist at India's top medical university (AIIMS).

Venkat Nelabhotla (Co-founder and CEO), IIM Ahmedabad alum - a seasoned operator with 30+ years of success across pharma, biotech, and CPG industries. He has been a CEO of Emami Limited - a publicly listed company in India, and during his tenure played a pivotal role in significantly increasing the market cap.

Mohanjit Jolly (Shareholder), MIT alum and Partner of Iron Pillar – a seasoned investor and board member for cutting-edge technology companies. He has been investing in India for nearly 20 years.

John Tincoff (Shareholder), Georgetown alum, Partner at Remus Capital - has a deep focus on industrial applications with extensive governance experience. He co-manages Remus Capital and leads its industrial AI investing practice, while also having significant board experience across verticals. He spent many years living in South Asia, including significant experience in India.

Stash Pomichter (Shareholder), MIT engineering dropout and is a member of the Remus Capital team - has a deep focus on cutting-edge AI applications from voice to robotics. He grew up in India.

About Vyome Therapeutics

Vyome Therapeutics is building a healthcare platform spanning the US-India innovation corridor. Vyome’s immediate focus is leveraging its clinical-stage assets to transform the lives of patients with immuno-inflammatory conditions. By applying groundbreaking science and its unique positioning across the US-India innovation corridor, Vyome seeks to deliver lasting value to shareholders in a hyper cost-efficient manner while upholding global standards of quality and safety. Based in Cambridge, MA, the company has announced its intent to be listed on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker ‘HIND’ pursuant to a reverse merger with ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (Nasdaq: RSLS) in early 2025. To learn more, please visit www.vyometx.com

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “will,” “shall,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “would,” “positioned,” “future,” “forecast,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “outlook”, and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements made in this report regarding the merger, including the benefits of the merger, revenue opportunities, anticipated future financial and operating performance, and results, including estimates for growth, and the expected timing of the merger. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on management’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Vyome’s control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (a) the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger; (b) failure to obtain the necessary consents and approvals, including the approval of ReShape’s stockholders; (c) the inability to complete the merger or satisfy other closing conditions; (d) the risk that the merger disrupts current plans and operations as a result of the announcement and consummation of the merger; (e) the approval of the continued listing application of ReShape to have the common stock of the combined company continue to be traded on Nasdaq; (f) costs related to the merger; and (g) changes in applicable laws or regulations. Vyome cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Vyome cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Vyome does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Media:



ICR for Vyome

VyomePR@icrinc.com