VueReal Highlights Revolutionary MicroLED Solutions at CES 2025

Waterloo, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2024) - VueReal, a pioneer in MicroSolid Printing technology, is excited to showcase its latest innovations for consumer electronics at CES 2025, January 7-10, in Las Vegas. These cutting-edge advancements are poised to redefine the future of displays and human-machine interfaces (HMI) for various devices, including TVs, tablets, IT displays, smartwatches, smartphones, automotive, and more.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

VueReal will showcase its MicroSolid Printing technology at CES 2025, demonstrating advancements in microLED displays for consumer electronics like TVs, smartphones, and automotive.

Key innovations include cost-competitive transparent displays, power-generating displays for portable devices, and advanced human-machine interfaces.

VueReal will also unveil Design Reference Kits to help companies accelerate the adoption and development of microLED products across various sectors.

Click image above to view full announcement.

About VueReal

VueReal, a pioneer in MicroSolid Printing, is revolutionizing the micro semiconductor device industry with its eco-friendly micro-pixel manufacturing process. The platform enables the efficient transfer of microLEDs and other micro-semiconductor devices, offering unmatched efficiency, reliability, and scalability. VueReal’s patented method ensures high yield, throughput, and industry-leading defect rates, driving the microLED display market to a projected value of $30 billion by 2029. In addition to manufacturing microLED displays and lighting products for the automotive sector in Canada, VueReal licenses its MicroSolid Printing Blueprint to global OEMs, display fabs, and hardware manufacturers. For more information, please visit www.vuereal.com.

Contacts:

Katherine Waite

617 599 9798

katherine@triercompany.com

Source: VueReal

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/233518