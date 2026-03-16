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Press Releases

vTv Therapeutics to Participate in the 38th Annual ROTH Conference

March 16, 2026 | 
2 min read

HIGH POINT, N.C., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VTVT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of cadisegliatin, a novel, potential first-in-class oral adjunctive therapy to insulin being investigated for the treatment of type 1 diabetes (T1D), today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat and conduct 1x1 investor meetings at the 38th Annual ROTH Conference, which is being held March 22-24, 2026, in Dana Point, CA.

38th Annual ROTH Conference:
Format: Fireside chat and 1x1 investor meetings
Date:Monday, March 23, 2026
Time: 10:00 AM PDT
Webcast Link 
  

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Media & Events section of the Company’s website at vtvtherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral, small molecule drug candidates intended to help treat people living with diabetes and other chronic diseases. vTv’s clinical pipeline is led by cadisegliatin, currently in a US Phase 3 trial, a potential first-in-class oral glucokinase activator being investigated for the treatment of type 1 diabetes. vTv and its development partners are investigating multiple molecules across different indications for chronic diseases. Learn more at vtvtherapeutics.com or follow the company on LinkedIn or X.

About Cadisegliatin

Cadisegliatin (TTP399) is a novel, oral small molecule, liver-selective glucokinase activator being investigated in the US as a potential first-in-class oral adjunctive treatment for type 1 diabetes (T1D). In non-clinical studies, cadisegliatin, acting selectively on the liver, increased the activity of glucokinase independently from insulin which supports clinical investigation of improvement in glycemic control through hepatic glucose uptake and glycogen storage. Cadisegliatin has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Cadisegliatin is under investigation, and the safety and efficacy have not been established. There is no guarantee that this product will receive health authority approval or become commercially available for the use being investigated.

Investor Contact
John Fraunces
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact
Caren Begun
TellMed Strategies
201-396-8551
caren.begun@tmstrat.com


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