VSee Powers Groundbreaking NIH Stroke Recovery Study in Phase 3 Clinical Trial

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#clinicaltrial--VSee Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: VSEE) a leading provider of HIPAA-compliant digital health solutions has been selected to support a NIH-funded Phase 3 clinical trial study on stroke recovery telerehabilitation based out of UCLA—the second such national trial of post-stroke telerehabilitation. The trial spans 29 hospitals and 202 patients, and will evaluate the outcomes of adding 6 weeks of gamified, home-based telerehab to improve arm functionality in stroke survivors while reducing costs like transportation, caregiver burdens, and hospital readmissions.

The proven efficacy of Phase 3 trials opens doors for Medicare and private payer reimbursement and opportunities in the $328M global stroke rehab market, where telehealth could disrupt traditional physical therapy with better adherence and lower costs. Success also paves the way for gamified telerehabilitation in other areas, e.g. multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injury, and traumatic brain injury rehab.

Professor of neurology at UCLA and a co-principal investigator, Dr. Steven Cramer, MD affirms, “Reaching Phase 3 in a clinical trial of this scale is a hard-won milestone that has been twelve years in the making—one that wouldn’t have been possible without the right partners. VSee Health’s HIPAA-compliant platform has been instrumental in ensuring secure, seamless delivery of our interventions—critical for maintaining compliance and engagement in a large-scale trial like this.”

Dr. Milton Chen, PhD, Co-CEO of VSee Health adds, “We’re grateful and proud of VSee’s role in two of the only nationwide U.S. stroke tele-rehab trials. This Phase 3 trial validates telehealth as a scalable, cost-effective model for neurorehabilitation, and positions VSee as the go-to platform for the next wave of value-based virtual care that improves outcomes while reducing costs.”

This trial further solidifies VSee’s position as a key player in the telerehab market, building on VSee’s prior role in Phase 1 and Phase 2 of this neurology study.

Enrollment for the clinical trial begins Q3 2025, with the study combining independent and remote therapist-supervised games and exercises via VSee to overcome barriers like limited access to physical therapy clinics and poor patient motivation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Certain of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “seeks,” or other similar expressions. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing rules within the required timeframe. These statements are based on current expectations on the date of this press release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly, including those risks set forth in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-K and other SEC-filed documents. Such filing copies are available on the SEC’s website www.sec.gov. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new developments or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to rely on forward-looking statements.

About VSee Health

Trusted by top health systems and researchers, VSee Health provides a highly customizable and HIPAA-compliant digital health platform and services to effectively deliver integrated healthcare from a distance—bridging gaps in access, engagement, and data security. Visit vsee.com

