VPL Welcomes Mark Longley as Chief Executive Officer; Eric McGlade, CEO and Co-Founder, Named Chairman of the Board

WESTERVILLE, Ohio -- Vantage Point Logistics ("VPL"), a leading clinical supply chain technology company, announced today that Mark Longley will join the company as its Chief Executive Officer. Concurrent with Longley's appointment as CEO, VPL's Co-Founder, Eric McGlade, was named Chairman of the Board.





Longley joins VPL at a pivotal moment in the company’s growth and evolution. Since its founding, VPL has grown rapidly into a trusted partner at the forefront of integrating technology with freight management and pharmacy workflows.

Longley is a highly innovative leader with 20+ years of experience in the healthcare technology industry. He joins VPL after most recently serving as Chief Commercial Officer and General Manager of Parata Systems, a provider of automation solutions for retail, hospital and long-term care pharmacies focused on reducing operational costs while improving patient safety and overall experience. Longley was responsible for all sales, marketing and strategy operations at Parata. He played a key role in leading the business through its successful sale to Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX).

“I am incredibly proud of where VPL is today and all that our team has accomplished – scaling the business and partnering with hundreds of customers who trust us to help build smarter, more resilient supply chains,” said McGlade. “As Chairman, I look forward to supporting Mark as we maintain our unwavering mission to provide exceptional solutions and service to our customers. Mark’s proven track record of customer-focused leadership, deep industry knowledge and success in scaling companies like VPL through innovation were key factors in our decision. As we continue to enhance our solutions and expand our offerings, I have the utmost confidence in Mark’s ability to lead VPL through its next chapter of growth.”

“Eric has built an impressive business with a team that strikes the perfect balance between innovation and customer-centricity,” said Longley. “I am honored to serve as VPL’s CEO during this exciting time for the company and period of rapid innovation in the industry. We see significant opportunities for growth and expansion as we continue our commitment to existing customers and look to support new healthcare providers and pharmacies.”

About VPL

VPL is a software company delivering visibility and resiliency to clinical supply chains. By making the procurement-through-fulfillment processes smarter and more profitable, it creates a new supplier dynamic whereby customers benefit from reduced costs, better insights, and increased transparency and efficiency. VPL developed the industry’s only Smart Supply Chain Platform, which automates inbound and outbound shipping, unlocks visibility into the status of critical shipments, and identifies cost-savings opportunities for all of healthcare. For more information, visit www.getvpl.com.

