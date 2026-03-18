Voro Therapeutics Announces Research Collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo to Advance PrimeBody™ Technology for Next-Generation Tumor-Activated ADCs

Collaboration will leverage Voro's PrimeBody platform to advance tumor-activated antibody drug conjugates designed to expand therapeutic index and enhance precision targeting

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voro Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering tumor-activated biologics using its proprietary PrimeBody platform, today announced a research collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo (TSE: 4568) through its Daiichi Sankyo Research Institute San Diego.

The collaboration will evaluate Voro’s PrimeBody platform to generate masked antibody drug conjugate (ADC) candidates designed to improve therapeutic index through tumor-selective activation by incorporating proprietary masking domains and protease-cleavable linkers to keep biologics inactive in circulation and healthy tissues, with activation occurring selectively within the tumor microenvironment.

“Unlocking the full potential of highly potent payloads requires a new level of control over where and when activation occurs,” said Ugur Eskiocak, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO of Voro Therapeutics. "PrimeBody is designed to potentially provide that level of control through tumor-selective activation and expand the target universe to include antigens historically considered too broadly expressed. We believe this approach has the potential to fundamentally expand the therapeutic index of ADCs. We are excited to collaborate with Daiichi Sankyo, a global leader in ADC innovation with a proven track record of developing transformative medicines for patients.”

Under the agreement, Voro Therapeutics will apply its PrimeBody masking and linker technologies to design and characterize masked ADC candidates directed against a selected oncology target. The collaboration will leverage Voro's previous experience and demonstrated success in creating tumor-activated biologics, including its lead CD47 blocker program, which has shown improved therapeutic index in preclinical studies.

About Voro Therapeutics

Voro Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing transformative tumor-activated biologics. Its proprietary PrimeBody™ platform enables the creation of therapeutics that remain masked in healthy tissues and systemic circulation but are selectively activated in the tumor microenvironment. The PrimeBody platform is designed for broad applicability across diverse biologic modalities, including ADCs, T-cell engagers, and cytokines. Voro's lead program is a first-in-class Fc-enhanced, high-affinity CD47 blocker for solid tumors, with additional preclinical programs in immunocytokines and other application.

Voro Therapeutics Contact:

Jack Tsai, MD, MBA

Head of Business Development

bd@vorotx.com

+1 (858) 244-9645