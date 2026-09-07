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Vor Bio Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - September 4, 2026

September 6, 2026 | 
1 min read

BOSTON, Sept. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases, today announced that, on September 1, 2026, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors granted stock options to purchase an aggregate of 83,600 shares of Vor Bio’s common stock and restricted stock units (“RSUs”) representing the right to receive an aggregate of 17,900 shares of Vor Bio’s common stock to 6 newly hired employees. The foregoing stock options and RSUs were granted as material inducements to employment with Vor Bio in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and were granted under the Vor Biopharma Inc. 2023 Inducement Plan (the “Inducement Plan”).

The stock options have a ten-year term, and an exercise price of $22.64 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Vor Bio’s common stock on the grant date of the stock options. The options will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting after 12 months and the remaining shares vesting monthly over the following 36 months, subject to the employees’ continued employment with Vor Bio on such vesting dates. The RSUs will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting after 12 months and the remaining shares vesting quarterly over the following 36 months, subject to the employees’ continued employment with Vor Bio on such vesting dates. The options and RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions of the Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an award agreement covering the grants.

About Vor Bio

Vor Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company is focused on rapidly advancing telitacicept, a novel dual-target fusion protein, through Phase 3 clinical development and potential commercialization to address serious autoantibody-driven conditions worldwide. For more information visit www.vorbio.com

Media & Investor Contacts:
Carl Mauch
cmauch@vorbio.com


Massachusetts Compensation
Vor Bio
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