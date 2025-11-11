Vor Bio Announces Pricing of Public Offering of $100 Million of Common Stock

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Biopharma Inc. (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $10.00 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be $100 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on or about November 12, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Vor Bio has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares are being sold by Vor Bio.

J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, Citigroup and TD Cowen are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The shares of common stock described above are being offered by Vor Bio pursuant to a shelf registration statement filed by Vor Bio with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that was declared effective by the SEC on March 31, 2025. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering were filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus related to this offering, when available, may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or via telephone: (800) 831-9146; or TD Securities (USA) LLC, 1 Vanderbilt Avenue, New York, NY 10017, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by email at TDManualrequest@broadridge.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Vor Bio

Vor Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Company is focused on rapidly advancing telitacicept, a novel dual-target fusion protein, through Phase 3 clinical development and potential commercialization to address serious autoantibody-driven conditions worldwide.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements may be identified by introductory words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plan,” “should,” “subject to,” “will,” “would” or words of similar meaning, or by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding the timing and completion of the offering, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering and the anticipated gross proceeds from the offering. For such statements, Vor Bio claims the protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results may differ materially from Vor Bio’s expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed offering, and those factors disclosed in Vor Bio’s filings with the SEC, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. These forward-looking statements represent Vor Bio’s judgment as of the time of this release. Vor Bio disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as may be required under applicable law.

Media & Investor Contacts:

Carl Mauch

cmauch@vorbio.com

Sarah Spencer

investors@vorbio.com