Vizgen to Debut Spatial Multi-Omics Roadmap at AGBT 2026

Vizgen will expand applications of MERSCOPE Ultra™ platform to include spatially-resolved molecular profiling of organoids; company has expansive pipeline and is progressing toward multiple breakthrough capabilities

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Vizgen--Vizgen, Inc., a leader in spatial multi-omics at single-cell resolution, today announced a series of innovations under development to help accelerate drug discovery, advance understanding of disease progression, and enable new research breakthroughs. The company will present its roadmap at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) General Meeting, February 23-26, in Orlando, FL.

Among planned topics, Vizgen will cover advances through its collaborations in spatially-resolved molecular profiling of organoids. Vizgen’s most recent work builds upon existing peer-reviewed literature demonstrating the utility of the MERSCOPE® platform for deep characterization of non-animal models. This type of testing with such models reflects a broader shift toward New Approach Methodologies (NAMs) and biomedical research leveraging lab-grown tissue, championed by U.S. FDA and U.S. National Institutes of Health, respectively.

“At Vizgen, we are working to develop new capabilities for researchers who are currently working with or want to work with organoids, especially for earlier, more predictive drug evaluation,” said Jiang He, VP & Portfolio Owner, Reagents & Sci. Affairs, at Vizgen. “As the industry shifts toward more human-relevant and translational model systems, we’re preparing for the era to come through collaborative R&D work with the global scientific community and partners.”

Vizgen also announced planned enhancements for the MERSCOPE Ultra platform in 2026, expanding its portfolio of predesigned panels (PDPs) and introducing a new modular customization capability through MERSCOPE Add-On Genes. This advancement enables researchers to seamlessly extend validated panels with additional targets, accelerating hypothesis-driven discovery without redesigning their experiments.

In addition, Vizgen’s pipeline presentation at AGBT will cover its upcoming workflow innovations for upstream sample preparation and downstream bioinformatics. The company is releasing new MERSCOPE slides featuring optimized chemistry; these will be followed by the introduction of a new streamlined pre-analytical workflow that also unlocks high performance, high flexibility protein co-detection.

Vizgen will further reveal upcoming launches of scalable new image analysis technologies, including a cloud-based platform for MERFISH 2.0™ data and advanced segmentation algorithms. Company executives and R&D leaders will cap their review of an expansive pipeline through sharing progress toward multiple breakthrough capabilities. Among these are thick tissue imaging and analysis, or “3D” spatial biology.

“Vizgen is advancing a bold roadmap to unlock deeper biological insight through spatial multi-omics,” said Rob Carson, CEO of Vizgen. “We’re excited to be expanding Vizgen’s validated applications for organoid analysis, particularly given regulatory body and research community interest in alternative models. Our pipeline is consistent with our purpose: a map for every disease, a path for every cure.”

Vizgen at AGBT

Poster Presentation

Title: High-Resolution Profiling of Neuronal Transcription Factors in the Developing Nervous System through MERSCOPE Add-On Panels

Poster Number: 478

Date and Time: Wednesday, February 25, 4:45–6:10 p.m. | Poster session with Wine and Cheese Reception

About Vizgen®

Vizgen is at the forefront of spatial biology and multi-omics innovation. Co-founded by leaders in single-cell and spatial genomics, including Xiaowei Zhuang, PhD, Professor David Walt, PhD, and Jeffrey Moffitt, PhD, Vizgen builds technologies that equip researchers for discovery in foundational biology and human disease. These include its pioneering MERFISH 2.0™ chemistry and MERSCOPE Ultra™ Platform for in situ single-cell spatial genomics along with its high-fidelity InSituPlex® protein assays and AI-driven STARVUE™ spatial image analysis technology. MERFISH and InSituPlex are for research use only. Vizgen is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with R&D and lab services operations in nearby Cambridge. For more information, visit www.vizgen.com or connect on social media X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

