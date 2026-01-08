Vizgen Announces $48 Million Financing

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Vizgen--Vizgen, Inc., a leader in spatial multi-omics, today announced the closing of a $48 million financing. The financing was led by ARCH Venture Partners and co-led by M Ventures and Northpond Ventures with participation from the company’s existing investors. Proceeds from the round will be used to execute on Vizgen’s innovation roadmap, expand its ability to serve researchers globally, and scale manufacturing operations.

“Vizgen pioneered single-cell spatial genomics in 2022 with its launch of the MERSCOPE platform, and the company remains an industry leader because of its sustained innovation and scientific rigor,” said Keith Crandell, Co-founder, and Managing Director at ARCH Venture Partners. “The launch of MERSCOPE Ultra and MERFISH 2.0 are examples of Vizgen continuing to set the standard for technical excellence in the rapidly growing spatial biology field.”

“We remain highly committed as Vizgen enters this exciting next chapter,” said Christian Uhrich, Investment Director at M Ventures, the strategic corporate venture capital arm of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. “The company is now well-positioned to accelerate growth, achieve profitability, and unlock the full potential of its commercial portfolio and R&D pipeline, enabling researchers worldwide to explore cellular functions and interactions with unprecedented clarity and resolution.”

Since late 2024, Vizgen has achieved several key milestones that strengthen its ability to support researchers across biological and drug discovery. These include the launch of MERFISH 2.0™ chemistry; expansion of the InSituPlex® and STARVUE™ proteomics offerings; publication of more than 100 new high-impact peer-reviewed articles; and strategic partnerships and scientific collaborations in academia and industry.

“After a remarkable 15 months of accomplishment, the entire Vizgen team is excited to start 2026 with the capital we need to scale our platform and deliver customer experience excellence to scientists worldwide,” said Rob Carson, CEO of Vizgen. “With the successful resolution of our prior litigation and now this important financing behind us, we are on a march to profitability. We have a clear path forward and the resources to execute on our vision of making spatial multi-omics an essential tool, accessible to every research lab.”

Vizgen is at the forefront of spatial biology and multi-omics innovation. Co-founded by leaders in single-cell and spatial genomics, including Xiaowei Zhuang, PhD, Professor David Walt, PhD, and Jeffrey Moffitt, PhD, Vizgen builds technologies that enable researchers to uncover deep insights into human biology and disease. Through its pioneering MERFISH 2.0™ technology and MERSCOPE® Platform for in situ single-cell spatial genomics and its high-fidelity InSituPlex® protein assays and AI-driven STARVUE™ spatial image analysis technology, Vizgen delivers unmatched tools that enable researchers to uncover deep insights into human biology and achieve breakthroughs in understanding mechanisms of complex diseases, including neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. MERFISH and InSituPlex are for research use only. Vizgen is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with R&D and lab services operations in nearby Cambridge. For more information, visit www.vizgen.com or connect on social media X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

