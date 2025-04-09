Vivex Biologics, Inc. Provides Enrollment Update for its ASCEND Study Examining Whether Supplementing Discs with VIA Disc NP™ Reduces Pain and/or Improves Function in Patients with Symptomatic Disc Degeneration

Data readout expected in Q1 2026

MIAMI, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivex Biologics, Inc., a leader in developing and delivering innovative allografts, today announced the company has enrolled 50% of the patients in its ASCEND clinical trial for VIA Disc NPTM. The ASCEND study is a randomized, double blind, sham-controlled, multi-center study and the primary endpoint is the proportion of patients achieving a minimal clinically important difference (MCID) in back pain VAS score, defined as a reduction of 30% from baseline, six months post-procedure. The study is being conducted at various sites across Australia.

“We are delighted to report we’ve achieved the halfway mark in our ASCEND study and remain on track to complete enrollment by July 2025 and will be able to provide a full data readout by early next year Q1 2026,” said John A. McCallum, Executive Chairman for Vivex. “Since its launch, VIA Disc NP has been used to successfully treat thousands of patients in the U.S., and this study reinforces our commitment to providing physicians and patients with a novel minimally invasive solution for patients with symptomatic disc degeneration. We are confident that this study will support the findings from our ongoing and previous clinical studies, as well as our Real-World Evidence collection.”

Symptomatic disc degeneration involves the deterioration of spinal discs causing lower back pain and/or loss of function, a leading cause of disability worldwide. Current interventions include physical therapy, certain medications (including opioids), and surgery. To overcome the costs, limitations and consequences of current approaches, VIA Disc NP was designed as a minimally invasive interventional procedure that supports the cushioning function of the intervertebral disc to compensate for tissue loss.

Dr. Paul Verrills, founder of Metro Pain Group in Melbourne Australia and the study’s principal investigator, stated, “As a physician dedicated to clinical research and advancing medical science, I am excited to participate in this study. I believe this trial will make a meaningful impact on the future of how physicians address symptomatic disc degeneration.”

Data from ASCEND are expected in the first quarter of 2026.

