Vivacta Bio Closed Series A and Series A+ Financing of Over US$50 Million

Backed by Decheng Capital, Loyal Valley Capital, OrbiMed, and Other Renowned Investors

SHANGHAI, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivacta Biotechnology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. ("Vivacta" or "Vivacta Bio"), an innovative biotechnology company focused on revolutionizing in vivo CAR-T therapies, announces the company recently completed Series A and Series A+ financing of over US$ 50 million. The two series of financing were led by Loyal Valley Capital and Decheng Capital respectively, and participated by renowned investors including OrbiMed, Hankang Capital, Eisai Innovation Inc., C&D Emerging Industry Equity Investment, as well as by existing shareholders such as Qiming Venture Partners, Beijing Shunxi, and Apricot Capital. Investors in Vivacta's Series A and Series A+ financing comprised global industrial capital and specialist biotechnology investors, whose recognition highlights the potential of Vivacta's innovative technologies and fuels accelerated clinical development and global operation of the company.

"We are deeply honored by the recognition and support from a group of leading investors", commented Dr. Liu Yarong, Founder and CEO of Vivacta, "Vivacta is committed to advancing innovative in vivo CAR-T cell therapies. Our core product, GT801, has demonstrated promising safety and efficacy profiles in early clinical studies across hematological malignancies and autoimmune disease patients, potentially offering these patient populations a transformative treatment option to deliver innovative therapies to more patients in need."

The proceeds from this financing round will be used to advance clinical trials for GT801, support GT801 regulatory submission and approval, expand research team and build out our platform, and accelerate Vivacta's global expansion in the in vivo CAR-T field. Initial human data of GT801, Vivacta's core project, was recently reported via an oral report at American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting & Exposition 2025 (ASH 2025) in December 2025. Upon closing of Series A+ financing, Mr. Xie Ronggang from Loyal Valley Capital and a partner from DC Global Ventures joined the board of directors of Vivacta.

About Vivacta

Vivacta is a biotechnology company dedicated to pioneering in vivo CAR-T cell therapy, committed to delivering transformative treatments for cancer patients and autoimmune disease patients. The Company's flagship product, GT801, is a next-generation in vivo CAR-T therapy that has shown significant potential in early clinical studies for treating hematologic malignancies and autoimmune conditions.

About DC Global Ventures

DC Global Ventures is an investment firm that provides capital and strategic support to early-stage life science companies with revolutionary technologies and growth stage healthcare companies with strong market presence. We are a group of dedicated professionals with complementary expertise to build highly successful companies globally. Founded in 2012, DC Global Ventures continues to capitalize on a historic opportunity in the rapid growth of healthcare industry as well as breakthroughs in life science research. With over $2.5 billion in capital and the support from some of the most prestigious limited partners in the world, DC Global Ventures is poised to create value for our investors and entrepreneur partners.

About Loyal Valley Capital

Established in 2015, Loyal Valley Capital (LVC) is a thematic, research-driven private equity firm with strong entrepreneurial culture that invests in companies positioned to benefit from the secular industry transformations in China. LVC mainly focuses on three key sectors: New Consumer, Healthcare, and Advanced Manufacturing. We pride ourselves as a trusted influential shareholder by entrepreneurs, relentlessly focused on active value creation and accelerating growth via strategic initiatives through our extensive network of business leaders in China.

Loyal Valley Capital has built a robust portfolio of more than 110 outstanding leading companies nationwide. Our diversified portfolio covers representative companies across sectors, including Junshi Biosciences, Allist Pharmaceuticals, Henlius Biotech, Akeso Biopharma, Innovent Biologics, Caris Therapeutics, LBL Therapeutics, SurgiRobot, CoreMedic, UNISOC, Supcon Technology, EVE Energy, Biyi Space, Avary Holding, RIGOL Technologies, Qiangyi Semiconductor, Bilibili, Pop Mart, ByteDance, Xiaohongshu, and MAOGEPING. The firm maintains long-term industrial focus and cross-cycle investment vision, committing to delivering sustainable value creation for entrepreneurs, limited partners and the broader society by backing innovative and high-potential enterprises in key strategic industries.

About OrbiMed Advisors LLC

OrbiMed is a leading healthcare investment firm, with over $20 billion in assets under management. OrbiMed invests globally across the healthcare industry, from start-ups to large multinational corporations, through private equity funds, public equity funds, and royalty/credit funds. OrbiMed seeks to be a capital provider of choice, providing tailored financing solutions and extensive global team resources to help build world-class healthcare companies. OrbiMed's team of over 130 professionals is based in New York City, London, San Francisco, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Mumbai, Herzliya, and other key global markets.

For more information, please visit www.orbimed.com.

Vivacta Contact

Yanwen Zhang



Email: yanwen.zhang@vivacta-bio.com



Telephone: +86-21-50828029

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SOURCE Vivacta Biotechnology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.