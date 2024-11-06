Vitrian Closes on $50M Initial Investment into Biomanufacturing Capacity in Central Ohio and Launches Partnership with AmplifyBio

BETHESDA, Md. & WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vitrian, the leading end-to-end provider of investment capital and capacity building services for biomanufacturing, announced today that it closed a $50 million investment, with ability to scale to $65 million, into AmplifyBio’s Manufacturing Enablement Center (AMEC) in New Albany, Ohio as a first step of a larger commitment to support biomanufacturing in Central Ohio. AmplifyBio is a leading advanced therapy CRO and CDMO offering a full range of drug development and manufacturing services.





Located in the heart of Central Ohio’s advanced manufacturing corridor, adjacent to Intel’s $20B Ohio One semiconductor mega-fab facility and Amgen’s $360 million biomanufacturing plant, the 350,000 square-foot AMEC site is home to AmplifyBio’s multi-modality process development and quality control labs and GMP manufacturing suites.

“We are very excited to make our first investment in Ohio and launch a wider partnership with AmplifyBio. We have been impressed by the creativity and progressive thinking of the AmplifyBio team and look forward to further collaborations. The infrastructure investment from state and local government, favorable workforce development environment, and support of important institutional anchors in the Columbus area aligns well with our investment and partnership thesis,” said Scott Nudelman, Co-Founder and Managing Principal at Vitrian.

“We chose to partner with Vitrian based on the alignment of our strategic goals for our manufacturing site, and we are hopeful this is the first of many things we can do together.” said J. Kelly Ganjei, CEO of AmplifyBio. “As we execute our strategy to enable flexible advanced therapy manufacturing and ancillary services, we believe Vitrian will be a great partner.”

About Vitrian

Vitrian is the first fully integrated company dedicated exclusively to providing end-to-end solutions for biomanufacturing and cGMP facilities. Its mission is to foster the next generation of drugs and therapies through facility real estate investment/development, improving the capitalization process, and building capacity for future growth through civic engagement and workforce development. Vitrian is actively engaged in training/capacity building for the entry-level biomanufacturing workforce across its primary markets. Its current engagements span modalities across advanced therapeutics, aseptic fill/finish, synthetic biology, and radiopharma with active projects in 6+ US markets. Visit www.vitrian.com.

About AmplifyBio

AmplifyBio is a contract research and manufacturing organization founded on the principle that all development and scale-up of advanced modality drugs should be done with commercial goals in mind. It was launched out of Battelle in 2021, with an initial offering of industry-leading preclinical toxicology, safety, and pharmacology testing in an agile environment with analytics capabilities that serve the dynamic safety requirements of modern modalities. Since then, AmplifyBio has developed drug characterization and optimization service capabilities and expertise based on the closely held principle that rich characterization, optimization, and data integrity are the keys to reproducibility and scale-up. The company then added GMP manufacturing, completing its concept-to-commercial service offering for the development of advanced therapies.

