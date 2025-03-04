SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Vistagen to Participate in Stifel 2025 Virtual CNS Forum

March 4, 2025 | 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering neuroscience with nose-to-brain neurocircuitry to develop and commercialize a new class of intranasal product candidates called pherines, today announced that management will participate in Stifel’s 2025 Virtual CNS Forum.


Vistagen’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Shawn Singh, will participate in a fireside chat presentation on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at 12 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast will be accessible through the “Events” page in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.Vistagen.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available following the event.

About Vistagen

Headquartered in South San Francisco, CA, Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging a deep understanding of nose-to-brain neurocircuitry to develop and commercialize a broad and diverse pipeline of clinical-stage product candidates from a new class of intranasal therapies called pherines.

Pherines specifically and selectively bind to peripheral receptors in human nasal chemosensory neurons, which activate olfactory bulb-to-brain neurocircuits without requiring systemic absorption or uptake into the brain to achieve desired therapeutic benefits and differentiated safety. Vistagen’s neuroscience pipeline also includes an oral prodrug with potential to impact certain neurological conditions involving the NMDA receptor. Vistagen is passionate about developing transformative treatment options to improve the lives of individuals underserved by the current standard of care for multiple highly prevalent indications, including social anxiety disorder, major depressive disorder, and vasomotor symptoms (hot flashes) associated with menopause. Connect at www.Vistagen.com.

Contacts

Investor Inquiries:
Mark A. McPartland
markmcp@vistagen.com

Media Inquiries:
Michelle P. Wellington
mwellington@vistagen.com

Cancer Events
Vistagen
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Glitter Vibrant Spheres Abstract Background Digital Renderingv
Phase III
Takeda-Protagonist Drug for Incurable Cancer Reduces Need for Blood Withdrawals in Phase III Trial
March 3, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Editorial
Transparency Missing in Action at HHS Despite Leaders’ Calls for Clarity
February 28, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: Regeneron logo on a light brown building
Lymphoma
Regeneron Narrows Approval Aspirations for Lymphoma Bispecific, Citing ‘Competitor Developments’
February 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Gothenburg, Sweden – April 17, 2020: AstraZeneca in Gothenburg is one of three strategic global R&D centres in medicine. A big sign with the company logotype just outside the entrance.
Cancer
AstraZeneca Posts Positive Phase III Results for Oral Breast Cancer Drug
February 26, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky