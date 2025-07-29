ViroCell Biologics and AvenCell Therapeutics Announce Retroviral Vector Manufacturing Collaboration to Accelerate Development of Novel Allogeneic CAR-T Therapies for Blood Cancers

AvenCell selected ViroCell for retroviral vector CDMO services to drive its pipeline of innovative allogeneic CAR T-cell therapies, based on ViroCell’s deep expertise and track record.

LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ViroCell Biologics (“ViroCell”), a specialist viral vector Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (“CDMO”) for cell and gene therapy (CGT) clinical trials, announces a manufacturing collaboration with and the successful delivery of a novel retroviral vector to AvenCell Therapeutics, Inc. (“AvenCell”), a leading clinical-stage cell therapy company focused on advancing allogeneic switchable CAR-T cell therapies. This first retroviral vector will be used to manufacture AVC-203, an investigational CD19/CD20 dual-targeted cell therapy for the treatment of B cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases.

AvenCell’s AV203 is its second investigational cell therapy using its differentiated allogeneic engineering to provide an “off-the-shelf” product engineered to overcome graft-versus-host disease as well as graft rejection by host T and Natural Killer (“NK”) cells. AVC-203 is designed to achieve superior efficacy compared to currently-approved CAR-Ts while enabling immediate treatment and greater patient access at much lower cost and complexity. The further inclusion of AvenCell’s RevCAR™ receptor in AVC203 allows for additional antigen targeting (with “off/on” capability in vivo) beyond CD19 and CD20.

AvenCell selected ViroCell as its partner to manufacture the retroviral vector for this program based on the CDMO’s expertise and track record in delivering high yield vectors at speed. Incorporating a cell line acquired by AvenCell into the GMP manufacturing process, ViroCell successfully delivered a high yield vector while meeting AvenCell’s accelerated timeline. This program evidences ViroCell’s ability to deliver a bespoke, complex manufacturing process in the allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy space, ultimately, enabling AvenCell’s timelines for clinical entry. AvenCell’s AVC-203 is expected to enter a first-in-human phase I study in patients with relapsed/refractory B cell lymphoma in H2/2025.

John W. Hadden II, CEO of ViroCell, commented: “We are thrilled to partner with AvenCell and support their innovative allogeneic CAR-T therapy platform. I am proud of Team ViroCell’s accomplishments on the successful end-to-end delivery of this retroviral vector and accelerating a novel therapy into clinical development in an area of high unmet need. We look forward to continuing our work with AvenCell on their exciting platform.”

Andrew Schiermeier, Ph.D., CEO, AvenCell, added: “We are delighted with ViroCell’s performance in process development and GMP manufacture of this complex retroviral vector. We selected ViroCell to support our platform because we knew that they could execute reliably in areas where other CDMOs can’t. The delivery of this retroviral vector for AVC-203 is proof that our trust in ViroCell was well placed.”

Notes to editor:

ViroCell

ViroCell Biologics is an innovation-driven Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (“CDMO”) focused exclusively on the design, de-risking, and GMP manufacture of viral vectors for clinical trials. Built around one of the most prolific academic viral vector manufacturing teams, ViroCell was created to address the global demand for precisely engineered viral vectors. The team leverages its deep track record to help clients to de-risk and accelerate novel cell and gene therapies into and through clinical development, with a mission of being the partner of choice for corporate and academic innovators. Focused initially on manufacturing lentiviral and retroviral vectors, ViroCell enables clients to start clinical trials on a scalable platform, delivering value by reducing costs, time and regulatory risk.

www.virocell.com

AvenCell Therapeutics

AvenCell derives its name from the French word “avenir” to reflect the aim to be the FUTURE of cell therapy. AvenCell is building a truly transformative cell therapy company that targets difficult-to-treat cancers, with its lead programs focusing on acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and additional programs targeting other hematological malignancies. AvenCell was formed with the goal to create truly allogeneic cells that persist as long or longer than autologous therapies and develop a universal and switchable construct that allows complete control and target redirection of T cells after they are infused into a patient. Integration of these two platforms allows for complete separation of the manufacturing of cells from ultimate patient and cancer target, thus providing significant scalability potential at orders of magnitude more efficient than current approaches.

AvenCell Therapeutics, Inc. was launched in 2021 by Blackstone Life Sciences, Cellex Cell Professionals, and Intellia Therapeutics. AvenCell is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts with additional R&D and manufacturing operations in Dresden, Germany.

www.avencell.com

