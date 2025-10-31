SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Vireo Growth Inc. to Release Third Quarter 2025 Results on November 12, 2025

October 31, 2025 
1 min read

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vireo Growth Inc. ("Vireo" or the "Company") (CSE: VREO; OTCQX: VREOF), today announced that it will release its financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2025 on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, before the market opens.

Vireo Growth management will host a conference call with the investment community that same day, Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. CT) to discuss its results. Interested parties may attend the conference call by dialing 1-800-715-9871 (Toll-Free) (US and Canada) or 1-646-307-1963 (Toll) (International) and referencing conference ID number 7974705.

A live audio webcast of this event will also be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website and via the following link:
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/235390523.

About Vireo Growth Inc.

Vireo was founded in 2014 as a pioneering medical cannabis company. Vireo is building a disciplined, strategically aligned, and execution-focused platform in the industry. This strategy drives our intense local market focus while leveraging the strength of a national portfolio. We are committed to hiring industry leaders and deploying capital and talent where we believe it will drive the most value. Vireo operates with a long-term mindset, a bias for action, and an unapologetic commitment to its customers, employees, shareholders, industry collaborators, and the communities it serves. For more information about Vireo, visit www.vireogrowth.com.

Contact Information

Joe Duxbury
Chief Accounting Officer
investor@vireogrowth.com
(612) 314-8995


