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Press Releases

Vir Biotechnology to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

August 31, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR), today announced that Marianne De Backer, M.Sc., Ph.D., MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 14 at 7:45 a.m. ET in New York City, New York.



A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available at https://investors.vir.bio and will be archived for 30 days.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on powering the immune system to transform lives by discovering and developing medicines for serious infectious diseases and cancer. Its clinical-stage portfolio includes programs for chronic hepatitis delta and multiple PRO-XTEN® dual-masked T-cell engagers across validated targets in solid tumor indications. Vir Biotechnology also has a preclinical portfolio of programs across a range of infectious diseases and oncologic malignancies. Vir Biotechnology routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.

Vir Biotechnology has exclusive rights to the PRO-XTEN® masking platform for oncology and infectious disease. PRO-XTEN® is a trademark of Amunix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a Sanofi company.


Contacts

Media Contact
Caren Scannell
Director, Communications
cscannell@vir.bio

Investor Contact
Kiki Patel, PharmD
Head of Investor Relations
kpatel@vir.bio

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