Vir Biotechnology Announces Appointment of Timothy Coughlin to its Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced the appointment of Timothy Coughlin to its Board of Directors and as Chair of the Audit Committee, effective June 9, 2026.

“We are pleased to welcome Tim to Vir Biotechnology’s Board of Directors at a pivotal moment for the company,” said Marianne De Backer, M.Sc., Ph.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer, Vir Biotechnology. “Tim brings a strong background of strategic discipline and operational insight that has helped organizations evolve into fully integrated enterprises. His extensive experience as chief financial officer and board member spanning discovery through commercialization will be highly valuable as we advance our portfolio. We look forward to his partnership as we translate scientific innovation into meaningful therapies for patients.”

“I am excited to join the Board of Directors at Vir Biotechnology and contribute to the advancement of the company’s potential best-in-class treatment regimen for hepatitis delta and the progression of its robust pipeline of masked T-cell engagers for solid tumors,” said Timothy Coughlin, Board Member, Vir Biotechnology. “Vir Biotechnology is poised to make a meaningful difference for patients, and I look forward to supporting that impact.”

Mr. Coughlin is the former Chief Financial Officer of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., where he helped lead the company’s transition from a clinical-stage biotechnology company to a fully integrated commercial pharmaceutical company, rebuilding after a key regulatory setback and bringing important therapies to patients while at the same time increasing shareholder value. Prior to joining Neurocrine, he was with Catholic Health Initiatives, a nationwide integrated healthcare delivery system, where he served as Vice President, Financial Services. Earlier in his career, Mr. Coughlin served as a Senior Manager in the Health Sciences practice of Ernst & Young LLP and its predecessors.

Mr. Coughlin currently serves as chair of the board of directors of aTyr Pharma, Inc. and as a member of the boards of directors of ADC Therapeutics SA and Travere Therapeutics, Inc. He previously served on the boards of directors of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. and Peloton Therapeutics, Inc. prior to its sale to Merck in 2019.

Mr. Coughlin holds a master's degree in international business from San Diego State University and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Temple University. He is a certified public accountant in both California and Pennsylvania.

About Vir Biotechnology, Inc.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on powering the immune system to transform lives by discovering and developing medicines for serious infectious diseases and cancer. Its clinical-stage portfolio includes programs for chronic hepatitis delta and multiple PRO-XTEN® dual-masked T-cell engagers across validated targets in solid tumor indications. Vir Biotechnology also has a preclinical portfolio of programs across a range of infectious diseases and oncologic malignancies. Vir Biotechnology routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.

Vir Biotechnology has exclusive rights to the universal PRO-XTEN® masking platform for oncology and infectious disease. PRO-XTEN® is a trademark of Amunix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a Sanofi company.

Media Contact

Caren Scannell

Director, Communications

cscannell@vir.bio

Investor Contact

Kiki Patel, PharmD

Head of Investor Relations

kpatel@vir.bio