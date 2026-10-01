Vima Therapeutics to Present New Research at the 2026 International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders

Four presentations highlight significant treatment gaps in isolated dystonia and new research providing mechanistic rationale for targeting muscarinic cholinergic receptors for treating movement disorders

BOSTON, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vima Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on oral therapies for movement disorders, today announced that four poster presentations will be featured at the 2026 International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders® (MDS). The Congress is taking place October 4 – 8, 2026, in Seoul, Korea.

The presentations include new research characterizing the clinical and economic burden of isolated dystonia, real-world treatment patterns, and findings from an observational study underscoring the need to develop new therapies. Vima will also present preclinical research describing mechanistic rationale for targeting multiple muscarinic receptors to maximize efficacy in treating dystonia and Parkinson’s disease.

“People living with dystonia face significant gaps in treatment, with no approved oral therapies and many patients relying on a combination of interventions and poorly tolerated off-label medications to manage their symptoms,” said Bernard Ravina, MD, MS, founder and chief executive officer of Vima. “The research we are presenting at MDS reinforces our understanding of the impact of dystonia and the limitations of current treatment approaches, while providing insights into the science that could support new therapeutic strategies. Together, these findings highlight the physical and psychological toll of dystonia and the opportunity to pursue new therapeutic approaches that could meaningfully improve how movement disorders are treated.”

Details of Vima’s poster presentations include:

Title: Muscarinic Receptor Antagonism Beyond M4 Is Required for Efficacy in a Preclinical Model of Dystonia and Parkinson’s Disease

Poster #: 317

Date/Time: Monday, October 5; 12-1 p.m.

Title: Treatment Patterns in Adults With Isolated Dystonia in the United States

Poster #: 346

Date/Time: Sunday, October 4; 12-1 p.m.

Title: Healthcare Resource Utilization and Associated Costs in Adults With Isolated Dystonia in the United States

Poster #: 347

Date/Time: Sunday, October 4; 12-1 p.m.

Title: An Observational Study of Individuals With Isolated Dystonia

Poster #: 348

Date/Time: Sunday, October 4; 12-1 p.m.

What are dystonia and Parkinson’s disease, and how are they related?

Dystonia is a chronic, disabling neurological condition marked by involuntary muscle contractions in one or more parts of the body, and occurs across all ages. It shares overlapping clinical symptoms and underlying biology with other movement disorders, including Parkinson’s disease, which is a neurological condition that affects over 1 million people in the U.S. Both diseases are caused by an imbalance between dopamine and acetylcholine signaling in the brain, which is thought to lead to excessive cholinergic activity and signaling through muscarinic cholinergic receptors. This imbalance in motor signals leads to symptoms of dystonia and related movement disorders that impact patients’ lives.

About Vima Therapeutics

Vima Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era in the treatment of movement disorders by advancing an oral therapy designed to help patients improve control of their movement by targeting the underlying cause of disease. Founded and incubated at Atlas Venture by physicians and scientists with deep expertise in movement disorders, Vima is advancing VIM0423 – a potential first-in-class investigational oral therapy – for the treatment of isolated dystonia and for Parkinson’s disease. Vima Therapeutics is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.vimatx.com or follow us on LinkedIn .