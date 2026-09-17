ViiV Healthcare Partners with Prevention Access Campaign (PAC) to Celebrate 10 Years of U=U and Look to The Future

At the 2026 U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS (USCHA), ViiV Healthcare and PAC recognize a decade of U=U and its landmark impact on the HIV community

The organizations also announce, “Undetectable Voices,” a new initiative elevating community voices, strengthening patient-provider engagement, and challenging the status quo in HIV care

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ViiV Healthcare, the global specialist HIV company majority owned by GSK, with Shionogi as a shareholder, today announced the continuation of its long-standing partnership with Prevention Access Campaign (PAC) – the founding organization behind the Undetectable = Untransmittable (U=U) movement. To celebrate 10 years of U=U, ViiV Healthcare is joining PAC to introduce “Undetectable Voices,” a new digital storytelling and community engagement campaign that builds on the U=U message to advance dignity, trust, and care, and to explore actions needed to drive the future of the HIV response. The initiative aligns with ViiV Healthcare’s recently launched “Do It For Future You” campaign, which encourages people to consider how the choices they make today help shape the future they are building.

The announcement coincides with the start of this year’s U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS (USCHA), the largest gathering of the HIV movement in the U.S., taking place September 17-20. Over the past decade, the U=U movement has fundamentally reshaped how the world understands HIV transmission and treatment, becoming a cornerstone of modern HIV advocacy and care and helping to reduce HIV stigma. The movement is grounded in the scientific consensus that people living with HIV who maintain an undetectable viral load cannot transmit the virus through sex.

“As an early supporter of U=U’s transformational power, we’re proud to have stood alongside PAC from the very beginning and to witness the impact the movement has had on the community,” said Randevyn Piérre, Head of US External Affairs at ViiV Healthcare. “But there is more work to be done. ViiV Healthcare has always been focused on going beyond the status quo to meet the evolving needs of the community. With U=U, that means working with our partners to explore the ways we can continue to bring together community and science to help us reach our ambition to end the HIV and AIDS epidemic for everyone.”

Despite widespread awareness of U=U among the HIV community, a disconnect remains between understanding the science and translating it into real-world action. Research from a 2025 study has shown that only 4 in 10 U.S. healthcare workers explained U=U using clear and direct language preferred by people living with HIV, with participants also reporting that U=U communication from healthcare workers was often absent, unclear, or inaccurate.1 Other studies have shown that more than 50% of people living with HIV do not fully understand U=U and nearly 35% had not learned the meaning of “undetectable” from a healthcare worker.2

“We know the next chapter of U=U must be about putting the message into practice, as studies show a clear need to equip healthcare workers with the training and tools to make this communication standard across HIV care. Science has shown us how U=U can transform lives by reducing fear and stigma, supporting treatment confidence, and helping people stay engaged in HIV care,” said Dr. Monique Carry, Executive Director of Prevention Access Campaign. “From diagnosis and starting treatment, to reaching and maintaining an undetectable viral load, we have a responsibility to make sure every person living with HIV hears — and understands — this message. We are proud to continue our partnership with ViiV Healthcare to help keep U=U at the forefront of the HIV conversation.”

As part of a year of planned activities celebrating the U=U milestone and looking to the next ten years of the movement, the “Undetectable Voices” campaign aims to further integrate U=U into real conversations about sexual wellness and overall safer sex, outreach and testing, treatment initiation, viral load, and ongoing care. The campaign supports shared priorities across the current HIV response and will continue to build momentum by centering community voices, specifically focusing on those disproportionately impacted by HIV, including Black and LGBTQ+ communities, women, youth, and long-term survivors. “Undetectable Voices” will be implemented by PAC in partnership with the FreeLux Project.

About ViiV Healthcare

ViiV Healthcare is a global specialist HIV company established in November 2009 with GSK (LSE: GSK) and Shionogi as current shareholders. The company is dedicated to delivering advances in treatment and care for people living with HIV and for people who could benefit from HIV prevention. ViiV Healthcare’s aims are to take a deeper and broader interest in HIV and AIDS than any company has done before and take a new approach to deliver effective and innovative medicines for HIV treatment and prevention, as well as support communities affected by HIV.

For more information on the company, its management, portfolio, pipeline, and commitment, please visit viivhealthcare.com.

About Prevention Access Campaign

Prevention Access Campaign (PAC) is a global non-profit organization dedicated to saving lives and ending the HIV epidemic by making Undetectable = Untransmittable (U=U) a reality for all people living with HIV. PAC launched U=U in 2016 by mobilizing global scientists and health leaders to confirm the science of U=U and ignited a worldwide movement of partners to share the message and advocate for universal access.

PAC’s collaborative advocacy, education, communications, and movement building work has resulted in historic global changes to the official risk assessments of HIV sexual transmission. Together, we are changing the narrative about living and loving with HIV and accelerating an end to the epidemic.

For more information, please visit preventionaccess.com.

About GSK

GSK is a global biopharma company with a purpose to unite science, technology, and talent to get ahead of disease together. Find out more at gsk.com.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

GSK cautions investors that any forward-looking statements or projections made by GSK, including those made in this announcement, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the “Risk Factors” section in GSK’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2025, and GSK’s Q2 Results for 2026.

Registered in England & Wales: GSK plc ViiV Healthcare Limited No. 3888792 No. 06876960 Registered Office: 79 New Oxford Street ViiV Healthcare Limited London GSK Medicines Research Centre WC1A 1DG Gunnels Wood Road, Stevenage United Kingdom SG1 2NY

References:

Calabrese, S.K., Holt, M., Kalwicz, D.A. et al. Suboptimal Patient-Provider Communication About Undetectable = Untransmittable and HIV Transmission Risk in Australia and the US. AIDS Behav 29, 3367 – 3386 (2026). https://doi.org/10.1007/s10461-025-04783-y Tadese BK, Cambron-Mellott MJ, Arduino JM, Balkaran BL, Eslamimehr S, Zuniga JM. Lack of Knowledge and Understanding of Undetectable Equals Untransmittable (U = U) Among People Living with HIV in the United States: Results from a Cross-Sectional Survey. Journal of the International Association of Providers of AIDS Care (JIAPAC). 2025;24. doi: 10.1177/23259582251370236

ViiV Healthcare enquiries:

Media:

Rachel Jaikaran +1 919 357 8932 (North Carolina)

Bithiah Lafontant +1 984 239 4915 (North Carolina)

GSK enquiries:

Media:

Tim Foley +44 (0) 20 8047 5502 (London)

Sarah Clements +44 (0) 20 8047 5502 (London)

Kathleen Quinn +1 202 603 5003 (Washington DC)

Alison Hunt +1 540 742 3391 (Washington DC)

Investor Relations:

Constantin Fest +44 (0) 7831 826525 (London)

James Dodwell +44 (0) 20 8047 2406 (London)

Mick Readey +44 (0) 7990 339653 (London)

Steph Mountifield +44 (0) 7796 707505 (London)

Sam Piper +44 (0) 7824 525779 (London)

Jeff McLaughlin +1 215 751 7002 (Philadelphia)

Frannie DeFranco +1 215 751 3126 (Philadelphia)