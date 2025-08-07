SUBSCRIBE
Viemed Healthcare Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

August 7, 2025 | 
19 min read

LAFAYETTE, LA / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the "Company" or "Viemed") (NASDAQ:VMD), an in-home clinical care provider of post-acute respiratory healthcare equipment and services in the United States, announced today that it has reported its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.

Operational highlights (all dollar amounts are USD; comparisons are to the period ended June 30, 2024 unless otherwise noted):

  • Net revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 were $63.1 million, setting another Company record, representing an increase of $8.1 million, or 14.7%, over net revenues reported for the comparable quarter ended June 30, 2024.

  • Net income attributable to Viemed for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 totaled $3.2 million, or $0.08per diluted share, an increase of 115.1% over net income attributable to Viemed of $1.5 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 totaled $14.3 million, an 11.5% increase as compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024. A reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables accompanying this press release.

  • During the second quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased and cancelled 270,061 common shares under its share repurchase program at a cost of $1.8 million, representing an average buyback price of $6.79 per share.

  • The Company increased its ventilator patient count to 12,152 as of June 30, 2025, an increase of 11.4% over June 30, 2024, and a 2.9% sequential increase from March 31,2025.

  • The Company increased its PAP therapy patient count to 26,260 as of June 30, 2025, an increase of 51.4% over June 30, 2024, and a 14.7% sequential increase from March 31,2025. The Company's sleep resupply patient count was 25,246 as of June 30, 2025, an increase of 25.1% over June 30, 2024, and a 10.0% sequential increase from March 31,2025.

  • As of June 30, 2025, the Company maintains a strong cash balance of $20.0 million and an overall working capital balance of $18.0 million. Long term debt as of June 30, 2025 amounted to $3.5 million and the Company has $55 million available under existing credit facilities.

  • On July 1, 2025, Viemed closed on the previously announced acquisition of Lehan's Medical Equipment ("Lehan") for a base purchase price of $26 million, subject to customary adjustments, plus estimated contingent payments of $2.2 million. Financial results for Lehan will be included in the Company's results beginning with the third quarter of 2025.

Updated Full Year 2025 Guidance (all dollar amounts are USD):

  • Net revenue for the year ending December 31, 2025 is expected to be in the range of $271 million to $277 million, increased from the prior range of $256 million to $265 million. The increase in the range is primarily related to the inclusion of Lehan's anticipated results for the second half of 2025.

  • Adjusted EBITDA for the year ending December 31, 2025 is expected to be in the range of $59 million to $62 million, increased from the prior range of $55 million to $58 million. The increase in the range is primarily related to the inclusion of Lehan's anticipated results for the second half of 2025. See "Forward-Looking Statements" below for further information on this non-GAAP financial guidance.

Casey Hoyt, Viemed's CEO, noted, "Viemed's focus as a company is on improving the quality of life for patients with compassionate care in the home. We are at the forefront of delivering greater patient satisfaction with better outcomes at a lower total cost of care, including in complex respiratory care and now women's health driven by our acquisition of Lehan's. During the past two years, we have significantly increased the patient populations we can address and invested in a technology-enabled clinical approach that extends the capabilities and impact of our certified Respiratory Therapists. Our model of care is rare in the industry, and we believe it will continue to serve us well in today's rapidly evolving regulatory environment.

"The solid execution of our vent and sleep businesses - together with continued leveraging of expenses - produced second quarter results that met our expectations and kept us on track for our organic growth targets in 2025. The addition of Lehan's enabled us to increase our full year revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance, and the early progress from our integration plans reinforces the confidence we have in accelerating their growth. The strong operating cash flow during the quarter continues to contribute to our rock-solid balance sheet. We have successfully deployed that capital into share repurchases and have remained active to date with that program in the third quarter."

ABOUT VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Viemed is an in-home clinical care provider of post-acute respiratory healthcare equipment and services in the United States, including non-invasive ventilators (NIV), sleep therapy, staffing, and other complementary products and services. Viemed focuses on efficient and effective in-home treatment with clinical practitioners providing therapy, education and counseling to patients in their homes using high-touch and high-tech services. Visit our website at www.viemed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "potential", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will", "should", "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including those that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance, including the Company's net revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2025, and the anticipated synergies and other benefits of the acquisition of Lehan's Medical Equipment, are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. These factors include, without limitation: the general business, market and economic conditions in the regions in which the we operate; significant capital requirements and operating risks that we may be subject to; our ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities; volatility in the market price of our common shares; the state of the capital markets; the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations; inflation; reductions in reimbursement rates and audits of reimbursement claims by various governmental and private payor entities; dependence on few payors; possible new drug discoveries; dependence on key suppliers; granting of permits and licenses in a highly regulated business; competition; disruptions in or attacks (including cyber-attacks) on our information technology, internet, network access or other voice or data communications systems or services; the evolution of various types of fraud or other criminal behavior to which we are exposed; difficulty integrating newly acquired businesses; the impact of new and changes to, or application of, current laws and regulations; the overall difficult litigation and regulatory environment; increased competition; increased funding costs and market volatility due to market illiquidity and competition for funding; critical accounting estimates and changes to accounting standards, policies, and methods used by us; and the occurrence of natural and unnatural catastrophic events or health epidemics or concerns, and claims resulting from such events or concerns, as well as other general economic, market and business conditions; and other factors beyond our control; as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada available at www.sedar.com. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

This press release contains non-GAAP financial guidance. There is no reliable or reasonably estimable comparable GAAP measure for the Company's non-GAAP financial guidance because the Company is not able to reliably predict the impact of certain items that typically have one or more of the following characteristics: highly variable, difficult to project, unusual in nature, significant to the results of a particular period or not indicative of future operating results. Similar charges or gains were recognized in prior periods and will likely reoccur in future periods. As a result, reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort. In addition, the Company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. The variability of the specified items may have a significant and unpredictable impact on the Company's future GAAP results.

The Company's financial guidance in this press release excludes the impact of potential future strategic acquisitions and any items that have not yet been identified or quantified. This guidance is subject to risks and uncertainties inherent in all forward-looking statements, as outlined above.

VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share amounts)
(Unaudited)

At
June 30, 2025

At
December 31, 2024

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

20,016

$

17,540

Accounts receivable, net

26,549

24,911

Inventory

4,324

4,320

Prepaid expenses and other assets

4,402

6,109

Total current assets

$

55,291

$

52,880

Long-term assets

Property and equipment, net

79,735

76,279

Finance lease right-of-use assets

13

50

Operating lease right-of-use assets

2,639

2,831

Equity investments

2,794

2,794

Deferred tax asset

10,359

8,398

Identifiable intangibles, net

783

848

Goodwill

32,989

32,989

Total long-term assets

$

129,312

$

124,189

TOTAL ASSETS

$

184,603

$

177,069

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Trade payables

$

8,253

$

5,322

Deferred revenue

7,193

6,694

Income taxes payable

1,450

3,883

Accrued liabilities

18,644

20,157

Finance lease liabilities, current portion

15

50

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

895

811

Current portion of long-term debt

820

409

Total current liabilities

$

37,270

$

37,326

Long-term liabilities

Accrued liabilities

549

846

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

1,695

2,007

Long-term debt

3,465

3,589

Total long-term liabilities

$

5,709

$

6,442

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$

42,979

$

43,768

Commitments and Contingencies

-

-

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Common stock - No par value: unlimited authorized; 39,605,005 and 39,132,897 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

27,787

23,365

Additional paid-in capital

18,102

18,337

Retained earnings

93,842

89,691

TOTAL VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.'S SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

139,731

$

131,393

Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary

1,893

1,908

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

141,624

133,301

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

184,603

$

177,069

VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except outstanding shares and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenue

$

63,056

$

54,965

$

122,185

$

105,558

Cost of revenue

26,325

22,073

52,175

42,864

Gross profit

$

36,731

$

32,892

$

70,010

$

62,694

Operating expenses

Selling, general and administrative

28,803

26,503

57,228

51,317

Research and development

847

758

1,644

1,508

Stock-based compensation

2,341

1,620

4,652

3,052

Depreciation and amortization

353

377

701

792

Gain on disposal of property and equipment

(636

)

(545

)

(3,004

)

(332

)

Other expense (income), net

(72

)

563

(147

)

537

Income from operations

$

5,095

$

3,616

$

8,936

$

5,820

Non-operating income and expenses

Loss on investments

-

(1,117

)

-

(1,050

)

Interest expense, net

(132

)

(254

)

(311

)

(404

)

Net income before taxes

4,963

2,245

8,625

4,366

Provision for income taxes

1,713

768

2,665

1,286

Net income

$

3,250

$

1,477

$

5,960

$

3,080

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

93

9

178

9

Net income attributable to Viemed Healthcare, Inc.

$

3,157

$

1,468

$

5,782

$

3,071

Net income per share

Basic

$

0.08

$

0.04

$

0.15

$

0.08

Diluted

$

0.08

$

0.04

$

0.14

$

0.08

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

Basic

39,515,247

38,822,980

39,471,244

38,558,479

Diluted

41,083,760

40,553,449

41,393,523

40,313,042

VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)
(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

Cash flows from operating activities

Net income

$

5,960

$

3,080

Adjustments for:

Depreciation and amortization

13,504

12,594

Stock-based compensation expense

4,652

3,052

Distributions of earnings received from equity method investments

-

147

Income from equity method investments

-

(261

)

Loss from debt investment

-

1,219

Gain on disposal of property and equipment

(3,004

)

(332

)

Amortization of deferred financing costs

64

85

Deferred income tax benefit

(1,961

)

-

Changes in working capital:

Accounts receivable, net

(1,638

)

(8,225

)

Inventory

(4

)

470

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(150

)

1,523

Trade payables

1,598

1,114

Deferred revenue

499

394

Accrued liabilities

(1,979

)

(904

)

Income tax payable/receivable

(2,433

)

(2,599

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

15,108

$

11,357

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of property and equipment

(23,612

)

(14,940

)

Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

-

(2,999

)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

13,355

1,407

Net cash used in investing activities

$

(10,257

)

$

(16,532

)

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from exercise of options

1,368

325

Principal payments on term notes

(220

)

(810

)

Proceeds from revolving credit facilities

-

3,000

Payments for debt issuance costs

-

(151

)

Shares redeemed to pay income tax

(1,631

)

(972

)

Shares repurchased under the share repurchase program

(1,664

)

-

Repayments of finance lease liabilities

(35

)

(249

)

Distributions to non-controlling interest

(193

)

-

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

$

(2,375

)

$

1,143

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

2,476

(4,032

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

17,540

12,839

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

20,016

$

8,807

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information

Cash paid during the period for interest

$

212

$

515

Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds

$

7,059

$

3,841

Supplemental disclosures of non-cash transactions

Equipment and other fixed asset purchases payable at end of period

$

3,955

$

2,725

Equipment sales receivable at end of period

$

986

$

2,187

Repurchases of shares not yet settled

$

169

$

-

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release refers to "Adjusted EBITDA", which is a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA provides helpful information with respect to the Company's operating performance as viewed by management, including a view of the Company's business that is not dependent on the impact of the Company's capitalization structure and items that are not part of the Company's day-to-day operations. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA (i) to compare the Company's operating performance on a consistent basis, (ii) to calculate incentive compensation for the Company's employees, (iii) for planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company's internal annual operating budget, and (iv) to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of the Company's operational strategies. Accordingly, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information in understanding and evaluating the Company's operating performance in the same manner as management. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of the Company's financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to revenue or net income, as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's operating results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters the Company considers not to be indicative of ongoing operations; and other companies in the Company's industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure. In calculating Adjusted EBITDA, certain items (mostly non-cash) are excluded from net income attributable to Viemed Healthcare, Inc., including depreciation and amortization of capitalized assets, net interest expense, stock based compensation, transaction costs, impairment of assets, and taxes.

The following table is a reconciliation of net income attributable to Viemed Healthcare, Inc., the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA, on a historical basis for the periods indicated:

VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)
(Unaudited)

For the quarter ended

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

Net income attributable to Viemed Healthcare, Inc.

$

3,157

$

2,625

$

4,316

$

3,878

$

1,468

$

1,603

$

3,477

$

2,919

Add back:

Depreciation & amortization

6,891

6,613

6,366

6,408

6,309

6,285

5,918

5,975

Interest expense, net

132

179

147

225

254

150

256

237

Stock-based compensation(a)

2,341

2,311

1,521

1,712

1,620

1,432

1,534

1,453

Transaction costs(b)

53

85

11

12

221

110

61

177

Impairment of assets(c)

-

-

-

125

2,173

-

-

-

Income tax expense

1,713

952

1,881

1,594

768

518

1,599

1,320

Adjusted EBITDA

$

14,287

$

12,765

$

14,242

$

13,954

$

12,813

$

10,098

$

12,845

$

12,081

(a) Represents non-cash, equity-based compensation expense associated with option and RSU awards.

(b) Represents transaction costs and expenses related to acquisition and integration efforts associated with recently announced or completed acquisitions.

(c) Represents impairments of the fair value of investment and litigation-related assets.

VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.
Key Financial and Operational Information
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except vent patients)
(Unaudited)

For the quarter ended

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

Financial Information:

Revenue

$

63,056

$

59,129

$

60,695

$

58,004

$

54,965

$

50,593

$

50,739

$

49,402

Gross Profit

$

36,731

$

33,279

$

36,138

$

34,371

$

32,892

$

29,802

$

32,111

$

30,562

Gross Profit %

58

%

56

%

60

%

59

%

60

%

59

%

63

%

62

%

Net Income attributable to Viemed Healthcare, Inc.

$

3,157

$

2,625

$

4,316

$

3,878

$

1,468

$

1,603

$

3,477

$

2,919

Cash and Cash Equivalents (As of)

$

20,016

$

10,160

$

17,540

$

11,347

$

8,807

$

7,309

$

12,839

$

10,078

Total Assets (As of)

$

184,603

$

178,079

$

177,069

$

169,526

$

163,947

$

154,875

$

154,895

$

149,400

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

14,287

$

12,765

$

14,242

$

13,954

$

12,813

$

10,098

$

12,845

$

12,081

Operational Information:

Vent Patients(2)

12,152

11,809

11,795

11,374

10,905

10,450

10,327

10,244

PAP Therapy Patients(3)

26,260

22,899

21,338

19,478

17,349

15,726

14,900

14,788

Sleep Resupply Patients(4)

25,246

22,941

24,478

22,143

20,185

18,904

18,902

18,544

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section above for definition of Adjusted EBITDA.

(2) Vent Patients represents the number of active ventilator patients on recurring billing service at the end of each calendar quarter.

(3) PAP Therapy Patients represents the number of distinct patients billed for PAP therapy services during each calendar quarter.

(4) Sleep Resupply Patients represents the number of distinct patients who received supplies through our sleep resupply program during each calendar quarter.

SOURCE: Viemed Healthcare, Inc.



