Victor Miller Joins NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC as Chief Financial Officer

BELOIT, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC, a global innovator in the development, production and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals used for therapeutic applications and medical imaging, today announced the appointment of Victor Miller as Chief Financial Officer, effective December 1st 2025.

With more than two decades of senior financial leadership in life sciences and biotechnology, Miller brings a proven track record of helping companies build scalable financial infrastructure, supporting commercial build, drive disciplined resource allocation, and strengthen business performance through financial analytics and insight.

In this role, Miller will be responsible for financial strategy, capital planning, and financial operations, including stewardship of the company’s near-term and long-range financial planning, enterprise forecasting, and budgeting processes. He will also oversee audit, accounting, investor relations and risk management functions, ensuring NorthStar maintains strong financial controls and an operating environment that supports sustainable growth. Additionally, Miller will partner closely with the executive team on strategic initiatives such as capital raising, M&A evaluation, and scaling systems and processes across the organization.

Most recently, Miller served as CFO of Orgenesis, a company focused on personalized cell and gene therapies, where he led financing initiatives, oversaw public company reporting and investor relations, and executed multiple bolt-on strategic acquisitions. Previously, he served as CFO of Hycor Biomedical, contributing to the transformation of the business into a commercial-stage diagnostics company. His background also includes senior leadership roles at Neos Therapeutics, Baxter Healthcare and Merrill Lynch.

Commenting on Miller’s appointment, Frank Scholz, President and CEO of NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes said, “Victor brings a combination of strategic financial leadership and hands-on financial operations expertise that we need as we enter our next phase of growth. His ability to bring financial rigor while supporting rapid commercial expansion will be invaluable to our team.”

“I’m thrilled to join NorthStar at such an exciting moment,” said Miller. “The company has a compelling vision to capitalize on the advancement in care radiopharmaceuticals is poised to bring to oncology. Leveraging my life science career in manufacturing environments and therapeutic experience in the cancer space, I look forward to working with the NorthStar team to support growth, and help position the company for long-term success.”

Miller is a Chartered Financial Analyst and holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics with a concentration in Finance from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

About NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC (NorthStar)

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes is a commercial-stage radiopharmaceutical company at the forefront of advancing patient care by utilizing novel technologies to produce commercial-scale radioisotopes that, once attached to a molecule, have the ability to detect and treat cancer and other serious diseases. NorthStar’s expanding industry-leading position in the emerging field of radiopharmaceutical therapy is supported by its unique capabilities in the sophisticated production of radioisotopes, proven management team, and state-of-the-art, environmentally preferable technologies. NorthStar produces copper-67 (Cu-67) and is poised to be one of the first commercial-scale producers of non-carrier added actinium-225 (n.c.a. Ac-225). The Company’s Radiopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) services unit provides customized service offerings and specialized radiopharmaceutical expertise to help biopharmaceutical companies rapidly advance their development and commercial programs. For more information about NorthStar’s comprehensive portfolio and patient-focused services. Visit: www.northstarnm.com.

