Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ) (STO:VICO)(NASDAQ:VCRE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a novel class of drugs, angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonists, today announced that the company will participate in the Stifel 2026 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Forum.

Location: Virtual

Format: Presentation and 1×1 meetings

Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, September 24, 2026, 8:30-8:55 AM ET

Participants: Ahmed Mousa, CEO; Hans Jeppsson, CFO; and Bernt van den Blink, CMO

Webcast: Link

For more information, please contact:

Hans Jeppsson, CFO, +46 70 553 14 65, hans.jeppsson@vicorepharma.com

About Vicore Pharma

Vicore Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a new class of drugs with disease-modifying potential in respiratory and fibrotic diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The company's lead program, buloxibutid, is an oral small molecule angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonist, which has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designation from the United States Food and Drug Administration and is currently being investigated in the global 52-week Phase 2b ASPIRE trial in IPF. Vicore Pharma is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (VICO) and Nasdaq US (VCRE). www.vicorepharma.com

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Vicore Pharma to Present in the Stifel 2026 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Forum

SOURCE: Vicore Pharma Holding

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