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Press Releases

Vicore Pharma to Present in The Stifel 2026 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Forum

September 17, 2026 | 
1 min read

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ) (STO:VICO)(NASDAQ:VCRE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a novel class of drugs, angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonists, today announced that the company will participate in the Stifel 2026 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Forum.

Location: Virtual

Format: Presentation and 1×1 meetings

Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, September 24, 2026, 8:30-8:55 AM ET

Participants: Ahmed Mousa, CEO; Hans Jeppsson, CFO; and Bernt van den Blink, CMO

Webcast: Link

For more information, please contact:

Hans Jeppsson, CFO, +46 70 553 14 65, hans.jeppsson@vicorepharma.com

About Vicore Pharma
Vicore Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a new class of drugs with disease-modifying potential in respiratory and fibrotic diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The company's lead program, buloxibutid, is an oral small molecule angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonist, which has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designation from the United States Food and Drug Administration and is currently being investigated in the global 52-week Phase 2b ASPIRE trial in IPF. Vicore Pharma is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (VICO) and Nasdaq US (VCRE). www.vicorepharma.com

Attachments
Vicore Pharma to Present in the Stifel 2026 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Forum

SOURCE: Vicore Pharma Holding



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

Europe Immunology and inflammation
ACCESS Newswire
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