Vicore Pharma to present at the Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / February 18, 2026 / Vicore Pharma Holding AB (Nasdaq Stockholm:VICO)(STO:VICO), unlocking the potential of a novel class of drugs, angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonists (ATRAGs), today announced that the company will present at the Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference:
Location: Virtual
Format: Presentation and 1×1 meetings
Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, February 25 at 4:00 PM EST
Webcast: Link
Participants: Ahmed Mousa, CEO, and Megan Richards, VP of IR and Comms
For more information, please contact:
Megan Richards, VP of IR and Comms, +1 978 269-4372, megan.richards@vicorepharma.com
Hans Jeppsson, CFO, +46 70 553 14 65, hans.jeppsson@vicorepharma.com
About Vicore Pharma
Vicore Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a new class of drugs with disease-modifying potential in respiratory and fibrotic diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The company's lead program, buloxibutid, is a first-in-class oral small molecule angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonist, which has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designation from the United States Food and Drug Administration and is currently being investigated in the global 52-week Phase 2b ASPIRE trial in IPF.
Vicore is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange with the ticker VICO. www.vicorepharma.com
