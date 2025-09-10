Vicero Appoints Dr. Han Myint as Chief Medical Officer

Global oncology leader brings decades of experience advancing breakthrough therapies to help guide Vicero’s VVH VINCOBODY pipeline into the clinic

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vicero, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation VINCOBODIES for solid tumors, today announced the appointment of Han Myint, MD, FACP, as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Myint will lead the clinical strategy and execution for Vicero’s growing portfolio of multi-specific VINCOBODY immunotherapies, which are novel, modular antibody fragments that combine multiple mechanisms of action in a single medicine. He will first focus on progressing VCR-036, the company’s bispecific PD-1 + CTLA-4 program, into the clinic with the goal of demonstrating powerful combination efficacy with a wider therapeutic window, by removing the immune-related toxicities that often force early discontinuation.

Dr. Myint is a globally recognized hematologist-oncologist and executive drug development leader with more than 30 years of experience across academia, biotech and global pharmaceutical organizations. He brings a track record of advancing transformative therapies from early research through FDA approvals and global launches, spanning solid tumors, hematologic malignancies and cellular immunotherapies.

Most recently, Dr. Myint served as Chief Medical Officer of NextCure and NexImmune, where he oversaw the design and execution of first-in-human and proof-of-concept oncology trials. Previously, at Celgene (later Bristol Myers Squibb), he was Global Myeloid Disease Lead and Co-Chair of the Global Myeloid Franchise Team, where he played a pivotal role in the development and approval of multiple breakthrough therapies. Dr. Myint has also held academic leadership roles, including Professor of Medicine and Director of Stem Cell Transplantation and Hematological Malignancies Program at the University of Colorado, Denver.

“Han’s scientific vision and proven leadership in global drug development make him an ideal addition to Vicero as we advance our pipeline,” said Vikram Kansra, PhD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vicero. “His experience designing pivotal trials, navigating regulatory pathways and bringing transformative medicines to patients worldwide will be invaluable as we prepare to move our lead program, VCR-036, into the clinic.”

“I am excited to join Vicero at this pivotal stage,” said Dr. Myint. “The company’s focus on enabling safer, more effective immunotherapy combinations addresses one of the most pressing challenges in cancer treatment today. I look forward to partnering with Vicero’s accomplished team, whose expertise and achievements have driven remarkable progress, as we advance our innovative pipeline and bring new hope to patients.”



Vicero is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of next-generation multivalent VHH VINCOBODIES to open a new frontier in cancer therapy and conquer the most pressing unmet medical needs in immunology. The VINCOBODY product engine is proprietary VHH modular technology that enables Vicero to build best in class multivalent and multi-payload ADC therapeutics with the potential to address unmet need in the immuno-oncology solid tumor market. Our team of experienced scientists and drug developers has delivered more than 20 life extending therapies to patients in need. For more information, please visit us at www.vicerobio.com or our LinkedIn page.

