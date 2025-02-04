SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Viatris to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 27, 2025

February 3, 2025 | 
1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on Thursday, February 27, 2025. Company executives will host a webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same date to discuss the results.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call at investor.viatris.com or by calling 844.308.3344 or 412.317.1896 for international callers. A replay of the webcast also will be available on the website.

About Viatris

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) is a global healthcare company uniquely positioned to bridge the traditional divide between generics and brands, combining the best of both to more holistically address healthcare needs globally. With a mission to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life, we provide access at scale, currently supplying high-quality medicines to approximately 1 billion patients around the world annually and touching all of life’s moments, from birth to the end of life, acute conditions to chronic diseases. With our exceptionally extensive and diverse portfolio of medicines, a one-of-a-kind global supply chain designed to reach more people when and where they need them, and the scientific expertise to address some of the world’s most enduring health challenges, access takes on deep meaning at Viatris. We are headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and X.

Viatris OUS Logo (PRNewsfoto/Viatris Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viatris-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2024-financial-results-on-february-27-2025-302366766.html

SOURCE Viatris Inc.

Earnings Pennsylvania
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Human hands symbolizing teamwork working on a pie chart with ai symbol in it. Arms point fingers hold pieces diagram chart. Distribute AI stock options on the market.
Earnings
AbbVie Revamps Emraclidine Expectations After Mid-Stage Schizophrenia Failure
January 31, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Novartis head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada
Earnings
Novartis Eyes More Bolt-On Deals in 2025 as Q4 Earnings Easily Beat Consensus
January 31, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Takeda sign at its office in Massachusetts
Business
Takeda Drops Epilepsy Drug, Names New CEO Amid Q3 Earnings
January 30, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Gentilly, France, March 21, 2021: Exterior view of the Sanofi headquarters building. Sanofi is a French multinational company specializing in the health sector
Earnings
Sanofi Earnings Driven by Dupixent, New RSV Vaccine as Hunt for Deals Continues
January 30, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky