Viatris Announces Several Data Presentations on Investigational Low-Dose Estrogen Combined Hormonal Contraceptive Weekly Patch at the 2026 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists Annual Clinical & Scientific Meeting

PITTSBURGH, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (Nasdaq: VTRS), a global healthcare company, today announced that six abstracts on its investigational low-dose estrogen combined hormonal contraceptive (CHC) weekly patch will be presented at the 2026 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) Annual Clinical & Scientific Meeting (ACSM) in Washington, D.C., May 1-3, 2026.

The presentations will include positive results from the previously announced Phase 3 study (NCT05139121) evaluating the contraceptive efficacy and safety of the Company's investigational low-dose estrogen CHC weekly patch. In addition, presentations will highlight new data on the patch's adhesion profile under normal and under extreme conditions, as well as pharmacokinetic data and data on cycle control.

All accepted scientific abstracts are available on the ACOG Annual Meeting website.

Full List of Viatris Presentations at 2026 ACOG ACSM:

In complement to its scientific program, and to further foster peer-to-peer exchange and support clinicians in the evolving landscape of non-oral contraceptive options, Viatris provided an independent educational grant for the following educational symposium hosted by PRIME®, a nationally recognized continuing medical education platform:

Contraceptive Considerations in the Modern Era: Navigating Non-Oral Options and Evolving Clinical Complexities Friday, May 1 6–7:30 p.m. ET Marriott Marquis Washington, D.C., Salon 5 (Meeting Level 2)



More information on the data presentations and symposium can be found on the ACOG ACSM website here, and Viatris can be found at booth #223.

About Low-Dose Estrogen Combined Hormonal Contraceptive Weekly Patch



The investigational treatment is a once-weekly transdermal contraceptive patch being developed for women of childbearing potential with a BMI below 30 kg/m² who are appropriate candidates for combined hormonal contraception (CHC) and who prefer a non-invasive, reversible option with a lower estrogen dose.

The U.S. FDA has accepted for review the New Drug Application (NDA) for the Company's investigational low-dose estrogen CHC weekly patch. The NDA is accepted under the FDA's 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway, and the FDA has assigned a target action date (PDUFA) of July 30, 2026. The NDA is supported by results from a multicenter, open-label, single-arm, Phase 3 study (NCT05139121), which evaluated the safety and contraceptive efficacy of the investigational low-dose estrogen CHC weekly patch, and which demonstrated a favorable efficacy and safety profile and strong patch adhesion performance.

The investigational low-dose estrogen CHC weekly patch aims to address an important need for women seeking a reversible birth control method that offers a lower dosage of estrogen in a weekly patch with potential best-in-class adhesion performance. This investigational treatment option builds upon the Company's established capability in transdermal drug delivery and represents a lifecycle advancement of the contraceptive patch, Xulane® (norelgestromin and ethinyl estradiol transdermal system) 150/35 mcg per day.

About Viatris



Viatris Inc. (Nasdaq: VTRS) is a global healthcare company whose mission is to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life. We meet the needs of patients around the world by acting decisively with ingenuity and resolve. Whether we're developing new medicines, working to maintain a resilient supply of needed therapies, or pursuing bold innovation, we strive to deliver solutions that are effective at scale and built to endure. We're purpose-built to make an impact with a dynamic portfolio that spans generics, established brands and innovative medicines that address areas of significant unmet need. We are headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai, China, and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and X.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release includes statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may include statements about the investigational low-dose estrogen combined hormonal contraceptive (CHC) weekly patch; the outcomes of clinical trials; FDA has accepted for review the NDA for the Company's investigational low-dose estrogen CHC weekly patch; the NDA is accepted under the FDA's 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway, and the FDA has assigned a target action date (PDUFA) of July 30, 2026; the NDA is supported by results from a multicenter, open-label, single-arm, Phase 3 study (NCT05139121), which evaluated the safety and contraceptive efficacy of the investigational low-dose estrogen CHC weekly patch and which demonstrated a favorable efficacy and safety profile and strong patch adhesion performance; the investigational low-dose estrogen CHC weekly patch aims to address an important need for women seeking a reversible birth control method that offers a lower dosage of estrogen in a weekly patch with potential best-in-class adhesion performance; this investigational treatment option builds upon the Company's established capability in transdermal drug delivery and represents a lifecycle advancement of the contraceptive patch, Xulane® (norelgestromin and ethinyl estradiol transdermal system) 150/35 mcg per day. Because forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the outcomes of clinical trials; the ability to meet anticipated clinical endpoints; the possibility of unfavorable new clinical data and further analyses of existing clinical data; the risk that clinical trial data are subject to differing interpretations and assessments by regulatory authorities; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from clinical studies; failure to achieve the intended benefits of our strategic initiatives and priorities; goodwill or impairment charges or other losses; any changes in or difficulties with the Company's manufacturing facilities; failure to achieve expected or targeted future financial and operating performance and results; Viatris' or its partners' ability to develop, manufacture, and commercialize products; any regulatory, legal or other impediments to Viatris' ability to bring new products to market; products in development and/or that receive regulatory approval may not achieve expected levels of market acceptance, efficacy or safety; actions and decisions of healthcare and pharmaceutical regulators; changes in healthcare and pharmaceutical laws and regulations in the U.S. and abroad; the scope, timing and outcome of any ongoing legal proceedings, and the impact of any such proceedings on Viatris; any significant breach of data security or data privacy or disruptions to our IT systems; risks associated with international operations; changes in third-party relationships; the effect of any changes in Viatris' or its partners' customer and supplier relationships and customer purchasing patterns; the impacts of competition; changes in the economic and financial conditions of Viatris or its partners; uncertainties regarding future demand, pricing and reimbursement for the Company's products; uncertainties and matters beyond the control of management, including but not limited to general political and economic conditions, potential adverse impacts from future tariffs and trade restrictions, inflation rates and global exchange rates; and the other risks described in Viatris' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Viatris routinely uses its website as a means of disclosing material information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner for purposes of the SEC's Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg FD). Viatris undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this press release other than as required by law.

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