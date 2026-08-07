Vexev Raises $6M to Accelerate U.S. Commercialization of Autonomous Vascular Imaging Platform

Funding follows successful results in U.S. clinical study and advances FDA regulatory activities for VxWave, an AI-powered robotic ultrasound platform designed to expand access to standardized vascular imaging.

SYDNEY, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian medical robotics company Vexev today announced it has raised $6 million in new funding to accelerate the path to FDA 510(k) clearance and U.S. commercialization of VxWave, its robotic tomographic ultrasound platform, designed to improve access to standardized vascular imaging. The raise brings Vexev's total funding to date to $19 million.

Cardiovascular disease is the world's leading cause of death, claiming nearly 20 million lives each year.1 Yet access to high-quality vascular imaging remains constrained by specialist availability and inconsistent image acquisition. Vexev is developing autonomous robotic imaging technology designed to help address that challenge.

VxWave combines robotics, artificial intelligence and ultrasound imaging to automate vascular ultrasound acquisition. The platform is being developed for upper-limb imaging, with dialysis vascular access as its initial application, where patients require frequent vascular monitoring and healthcare providers face increasing demand for efficient, standardized imaging.

The announcement follows successful results in multi-site clinical study with U.S. Renal Care, one of the nation's largest dialysis providers, showing early clinical validation of VxWave in routine dialysis clinic workflows. During the multi-site study, the VxWave demonstrated a 94% scanning success rate for autonomous vascular imaging by non-specialist clinical staff, with the potential ability to standardize vascular imaging designed to improve consistency and potentially decreasing time to diagnosis and treatment.

"We believe high-quality vascular imaging should be available wherever patients receive care, not only when a specialist is available," said John Carroll, PhD, co-founder and CEO of Vexev. "We are starting with dialysis patients because the clinical need is clear, but our vision is much broader: to build an autonomous imaging platform that helps clinicians make faster, more consistent and more informed decisions across vascular disease."

Beyond dialysis vascular access, Vexev intends to expand its autonomous imaging platform into additional vascular disease applications like cardiovascular and peripheral artery disease, while building the clinical evidence needed to support future AI-enabled decisions.

The fundraise round included participation from existing investors Blackbird Ventures, Neotribe Ventures, Startmate and Horizon, together with new investors TreeArc Investment Group, TEN13, Bioshore Ventures and Alumni Ventures. Funding will support regulatory activities, manufacturing scale-up and commercialization.

"Having worked closely with Vexev for several years, I have seen the development of its impressive robot- and AI-based techniques for vascular imaging," said Anupam Agarwal, MD, Senior Vice President for Medicine and Dean of the Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and past president of the American Society of Nephrology. "The company's initial focus on dialysis vascular access addresses an important challenge for patients and providers, and I believe this technology has the potential to bring meaningful innovation to dialysis patients with vascular access challenges."

About Vexev



Vexev is an Australian medical robotics company that develops advanced vascular imaging technology designed to make high-quality scanning more accessible, consistent and scalable. Built by experts in vascular fluid dynamics and computational imaging, Vexev's mission is to improve vascular care by building the next generation of imaging and intelligence tools for clinicians and healthcare providers. Its lead product, VxWave, is being developed as an upper limb vascular imaging platform, with dialysis vascular access serving as its initial application as the company advances toward U.S. commercialization. Learn more at www.vexev.com.

Regulatory Statement



VxWave Ultrasound Imaging System is an investigational device and has not been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for commercial sale in the United States or by any other regulatory authority for commercial distribution.

Source:

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vexev-raises-6m-to-accelerate-us-commercialization-of-autonomous-vascular-imaging-platform-302842976.html

SOURCE Vexev