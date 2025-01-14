Vetter introduces the next evolution of the V-OVS® syringe closure system

New version integrates valuable real-world learnings and customer feedback

· The latest version of Vetter’s proprietary closure system, V-OVS® next, will build on decades of successful customer applications

· The updated system has been designed to set a new standard of functionality for the syringe-based product market

· Updates to the design, handling, and opening mechanism will further enhance the closure’s performance

Ravensburg, January 14, 2025: Vetter, a globally operating Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), has announced the development and upcoming launch of the new version of its proprietary V-OVS® syringe closure system.

The new closure, V-OVS® next, will further advance a proprietary system with many years of proven market success supporting and differentiating a range of sterile injectables. This latest evolution will integrate several unique technical advances guided by both shifting market needs and feedback from the many customers who have selected V-OVS® for their products. Similar to the original system, the design of V-OVS® next will be optimized to protect the integrity of the injectable product secured by the closure. For customers with products in glass-barrel syringes, this new closure will be an opportunity to integrate gold-standard Luer Lock features with even easier handling characteristics and an even more intuitive opening mechanism.

“With its proprietary tamper-evident features, we’re confident that V-OVS® next will bring a new level of user-friendliness to Luer Lock applications,” says Tobias Nemeth, Director Primary Packaging Service & Projects at Vetter. “It will further build on the decades of market impact delivered by this industry-leading system, and provide a differentiating choice for customers with an even wider range of injectable products.” In addition to handling enhancements, the overall size will also be reduced to better fit smaller syringe sizes. New updated gripping surfaces will provide optimal control during opening, and a robust new locking mechanism will help keep the closure safely in place even during the most challenging clinical use cases.

While still in development, Vetter has already placed V-OVS® next on a launch pathway for 2027. For now, the focus remains on finalizing the system’s design and further advancing its commercialization. As part of its go-to-market preparations, Vetter recently conducted a successful human factors study with a representative group of frontline clinical users. The study delivered consistent positive feedback and insights that will directly contribute to finalizing the design of the new closure system.

Post-launch, Vetter will continue to offer both V-OVS® and V-OVS® next, expanding its portfolio to offer customers more options for their syringe-based products.

© Vetter Pharma International GmbH: Vetter's new V-OVS® next syringe closure system integrates valuable real-world insights and customer feedback to set a new standard of functionality in the syringe-based product market.

The Vetter press kit and additional background information are available in the press area.

About Vetter

Vetter is a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with headquarters in Ravensburg, Germany, and production facilities in Germany, Austria, and the US. As a global player, the independent pharmaceutical service provider is also present in the Asia-Pacific markets of Japan, China, South Korea and Singapore with sales locations. Around the world, small and large renowned pharma and biotech companies rely on the decades of experience, high quality, modern technologies, reliability, and commitment of its more than 6,600 employees. In close partnership with its customers, the Vetter team supplies patients all over the world with medicines, many of which are vital. The CDMO provides support from drug product development through clinical and commercial filling to a wide range of assembly and packaging services for vials, syringes, and cartridges. With innovative solutions, Vetter develops prefilled drug-delivery systems together with its customers to continuously improve patient safety, comfort, and compliance. The company is an industry pioneer in sustainability and a socially and ethically responsible corporate citizen. The CDMO is a member of the UN Global Compact and Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) and received gold status in the renowned EcoVadis ranking. Multiple awards such as the CDMO Leadership Awards, Frost & Sullivan Customer Value Leadership Award and the recognition as Best Managed Company emphasize Vetter’s commitment to sustainable business. Founded in Ravensburg in 1950, the company remains family-owned to this day. For more information, visit www.vetter-pharma.com and follow Vetter on LinkedIn.

