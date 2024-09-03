Vertica by Ohh-Med Medical Secures First Insurance Reimbursement

And Gains TGA Approval in Australia

TIBERIAS, Israel, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohh-Med Medical, a pioneer in the rapidly expanding field of interventional urology and men’s health, continues to make significant strides in the market with its flagship device, Vertica, designed to enhance erectile function and treat erectile dysfunction.

In a milestone event for the company in Germany, the first Vertica user received full reimbursement from a large national insurance company. Farina Kaasen, product specialist of Kaasen Medical, distributors of Vertica in Germany said, “This case was approved after the third attempt, and it took a lot of time and work to get the insurance company to approve the request.”

She continued, “Now these are all case-by-case decisions, but we hope this sets a precedent for other insurance companies to follow and that it will be the first case of many.”

Additionally, the company recently received approval to market Vertica in Australia from the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), Australia’s regulatory authority for therapeutic goods. It is listed in the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods (ARTG) here. Vertica is marketed in Australia by Harp Upson Enterprises, located in Melbourne, Australia.

Lisa Harp, CEO of Harp Enterprises commented, “We already see high interest in Vertica, and are ready to launch Vertica to the market in Australia. There is tough competition, but we know Vertica’s results are superior and long-lasting.”

Vertica is an innovative device used at home, is safe, non-invasive, and is simple to use. According to a clinical study published by The International Journal of Impotence Research (IJIR), Vertica has a proven success rate of 85% with some men experiencing results after just four weeks, which continued up to six months later, Using radiofrequency technology, Vertica is the only device in the world that targets the root cause by enhancing the erectile tissue in the penis, thereby increasing the blood inflow into the penis and reducing blood leakage during an erection. Vertica restores the physical mechanism that traps blood in the penis, ensuring improved performance for longer periods.

This innovative method of rejuvenation improves the natural mechanism of the erection, without the need for medication or other devices, while enabling total spontaneity in relations, with absolutely no side effects.

Daniel Lischinsky, Ohh-Med Medical founder and CEO said: “Vertica addresses a significant unmet need in the male sexual health market for an effective and long-lasting solution that can improve erectile function for any man – at any age. It makes sense that all men can benefit from the Vertica treatment which rejuvenates the erectile tissues. But of course, Vertica is especially effective on men suffering from erectile dysfunction and we are happy that so many men are able to experience fulfilling lives with the help of Vertica.”

About Ohh-Med

Ohh-Med Ltd, founded in 2017 by Daniel Lischinsky, is a leader in innovative, technology-based medical solutions for urology for both the consumer and professional markets. The company’s patented radiofrequency technology serves as a platform for a family of products to treat a range of indications such as treating post-radical prostatectomy rehabilitation, Peyronie’s disease, and erectile dysfunction.

Ohh-Med’s flagship product, Vertica®, improves erectile function by improves collagen quality in the penile tissues involved in the erectile mechanism. Over 5,000 customers worldwide use Vertica to enhance performance and treat erectile dysfunction.

The company’s vision is to transform men’s health with non-invasive, safe, and innovative treatments for urological conditions. Vertica is available online in the UK, Europe, and Australia.

For more information, please visit www.vertica-labs.com or email: sandraz@ohhmed.com.

+972-54-8051001

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2494375/VerticaPlus.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vertica-by-ohh-med-medical-secures-first-insurance-reimbursement-302236577.html

SOURCE Ohh-Med Medical Ltd.