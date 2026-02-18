SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Vertex to Participate in TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference on March 3

February 18, 2026 | 
1 min read

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) today announced management participation in TD Cowen’s 46th Annual Health Care Conference. Reshma Kewalramani, President and Chief Executive Officer will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at 9:10 a.m. ET.



A live webcast of management's remarks will be available through the Vertex website, www.vrtx.com, in the "Investors" section under the "News and Events" page. A replay of the conference webcast will be archived on the company's website.

About Vertex

Vertex is a global biotechnology company that invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for people with serious diseases and conditions. The company has approved therapies for cystic fibrosis, sickle cell disease, transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia and acute pain, and it continues to advance clinical and research programs in these areas. Vertex also has a robust clinical pipeline of investigational therapies across a range of modalities in other serious diseases where it has deep insight into causal human biology, including neuropathic pain, APOL1-mediated kidney disease, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, type 1 diabetes and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Vertex was founded in 1989 and has its global headquarters in Boston, with international headquarters in London. Additionally, the company has research and development sites and commercial offices in North America, Europe, Australia, Latin America and the Middle East. Vertex is consistently recognized as one of the industry's top places to work, including 16 consecutive years on Science magazine's Top Employers list and one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For. For company updates and to learn more about Vertex's history of innovation, visit www.vrtx.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X.

(VRTX-WEB)


Contacts

Investors:
InvestorInfo@vrtx.com

Massachusetts Events
Vertex Pharmaceuticals
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Social media networking. Network with members connected with each other. Group of people. Communication, teamwork, community, society. Abstract concept with wooden pieces on blue background.
FDA
Moderna’s Outright Flu Refusal Just the Latest Case of Crossed FDA Signals
February 13, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Hiring collage showing HR checking applicant information
Job Trends
Hiring Outlook: January Brings Year-Over-Year Layoff Decline
February 11, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Viral vector, gene therapy, DNA delivery. Virus inserting genetic material into a cell nucleus. Gene editing, therapeutic genes, engineering, genetic diseases, dna, CRISPR, biotechnology. Medicine 3D illustration
Gene therapy
In Vivo Is Having a Moment as Cell and Gene Therapy Sector Gathers in San Diego
February 11, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Boston, Massachusetts, USA city skyline on the river
Job Trends
9 Companies Hiring in Boston
February 11, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel