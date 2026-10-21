Vertex Appoints Daniel Brennan to its Board of Directors

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) today announced that Daniel Brennan has been appointed to its Board of Directors as an independent director. Mr. Brennan has more than 35 years of experience in finance roles at leading healthcare companies, including more than 25 years at Boston Scientific Corporation, a medical device and healthcare technology company. Mr. Brennan retired last year from serving as Boston Scientific’s Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, where he had responsibility for all global finance functions and corporate business development.

“Dan’s extensive financial leadership experience and deep understanding of global healthcare businesses will bring an important perspective to the Vertex Board,” said Jeffrey Leiden, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Chairman of Vertex. “His experience navigating periods of high growth and strategic expansion will be especially valuable as Vertex continues to expand, diversify and invest in innovation so we can make a meaningful impact for many more patients.”

“Vertex’s track record demonstrates what is possible when bold science is supported by a clear strategy and strong execution,” said Mr. Brennan. “I am honored to join the Board and look forward to helping the company extend its impact to more patients while sustaining the capabilities and investments needed for long-term success.”

Mr. Brennan serves on the Boards of Directors of Waters Corporation and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, where he also serves as the Chair of the Audit Committee. He holds a B.S. in finance and investments and an M.B.A. from Babson College and is also a certified public accountant.

In connection with the appointment of Mr. Brennan, the size of the Vertex Board was increased from 10 to 11 members.

About Vertex

Vertex is a global biotechnology company that invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for people with serious diseases and conditions. The company has approved therapies for cystic fibrosis, sickle cell disease, transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia, acute pain and acromegaly, and it continues to advance clinical and research programs in these areas. Vertex also has a robust clinical pipeline of investigational therapies across a range of modalities in other serious diseases where it has deep insight into causal human biology, including IgA nephropathy, neuropathic pain, APOL1-mediated kidney disease, primary membranous nephropathy, congenital adrenal hyperplasia, adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH)-dependent Cushing's syndrome, autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, type 1 diabetes, generalized myasthenia gravis, and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Vertex was founded in 1989 and has its global headquarters in Boston, with international headquarters in London. Additionally, the company has research and development sites and commercial offices in North America, Europe, Australia, Latin America and the Middle East. Vertex is consistently recognized as one of the industry's top places to work, including 16 consecutive years on Science magazine's Top Employers list and one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For. For company updates and to learn more about Vertex's history of innovation, visit www.vrtx.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X.

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