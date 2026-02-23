SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Verrica Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference

February 23, 2026 | 
1 min read

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Verrica”) (Nasdaq: VRCA), a dermatology therapeutics company developing and selling medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions, today announced that Jayson Rieger, PhD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of Verrica Pharmaceuticals, will present at the TD Cowen 46th Annual Healthcare Conference in Boston.

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference, March 2-4, 2026
Event details:
Date: Monday, March 2, 2026
Time: 10:30am ET
Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Participants may access a live webcast of the event by clicking the link here.

The webcast can also be accessed in the Investors/Presentations & Events section of the Verrica website at www.verrica.com. A replay of the webcast will be posted shortly after the presentation and will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 
Verrica is a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions. Verrica’s product YCANTH® (VP-102) (cantharidin), is the first and only healthcare professional-administered treatment approved by the FDA to treat adult and pediatric patients two years of age and older with molluscum contagiosum, a highly contagious viral skin infection affecting approximately 6 million people in the United States, primarily children. YCANTH® (VP-102) is also in development to treat common warts, the largest remaining unmet need in medical dermatology. Verrica has also entered a worldwide license agreement with Lytix Biopharma AS to develop and commercialize VP-315 (ruxotemitide, formerly known as LTX-315 and VP-LTX-315) for non-melanoma skin cancers including basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma.   For more information, visit www.verrica.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Investors:

John J Kirby 
Interim Chief Financial Officer 
jkirby@verrica.com

Kevin Gardner 
LifeSci Advisors 
kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com


Pennsylvania Events
