Verismo Therapeutics Announces Partnership with Miltenyi Biotec to Support Advancing Clinical Programs

Miltenyi Bioindustry division to supply commercial-ready lentiviral vector to support STAR-101 clinical trial

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Verismo Therapeutics, a clinical-stage CAR T company developing a novel KIR-CAR platform technology, today announced the successful manufacture of its first clinical cell product using lentiviral vector supplied by Miltenyi Bioindustry, a dedicated CDMO division of Miltenyi Biotec. The batch was produced for STAR-101, a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating Verismo's lead pipeline SynKIR™-110 targeting mesothelin. This marks a major milestone in the clinical trial and lays the groundwork for later-stage development of SynKIR™-110 for the treatment of solid tumors.

This collaboration ensures a reliable supply chain and is an important step in preparation for Phase 2 and beyond, including use in commercial applications. Miltenyi Bioindustry is a leader in translating gene-edited cell therapy products into the clinic, including design, construction, and production of lentiviral vectors, from research through GMP manufacturing.

"Our collaboration with Miltenyi Bioindustry plays a key role as we scale our programs," said Dr. Bryan Kim, CEO of Verismo Therapeutics. "This partnership reflects Verismo's commitment to ensuring manufacturing continuity and Phase 2 clinical readiness."

Stefan Miltenyi, founder and CEO at Miltenyi Biotec, added: "We're proud to continue supporting Verismo's efforts with our viral vector platform. Their work in next-generation CAR T therapies reflects the innovation we strive to enable."

About Verismo Therapeutics

Verismo Therapeutics, a subsidiary of HLB Innovation, is a pioneer in multi-chain KIR-CAR technology, with assets SynKIR™-110 (NCT05568680) and SynKIR™-310 (NCT06544265) currently in Phase 1 clinical trials. Verismo is the only company developing the KIR-CAR platform, using a modified NK cell-derived receptor and DAP12 pairing, designed to improve T cell functional persistence and reduce exhaustion, resulting in improved efficacy against challenging tumors. The KIR-CAR platform technology was developed specifically to address areas of high unmet medical need, including advanced solid tumors and B cell associated disorders and malignancies. For more information, visit: www.verismotherapeutics.com

About Miltenyi Biotec

Miltenyi Biotec is a global leader in innovating technologies and services for patient-specific cell and gene therapies, transforming scientific discoveries into practical treatments for personalized medicine. With over 35 years of expertise, it supports biomedical discoveries and translates them into clinical applications, enhancing patient access to new therapies. Miltenyi Biotec focuses on offering integrated solutions for complex challenges in treating cancers, autoimmune diseases, and inherited disorders. Its Miltenyi Bioindustry division provides expert guidance to therapy developers efficiently from process development to commercialization. Headquartered in Bergisch Gladbach, it employs 4,700 people across 24 countries. See details at: www.miltenyibiotec.com

About the KIR-CAR Platform

The KIR-CAR platform is a multi-chain CAR T cell therapy that has shown highly effective prolonged solid tumor treatment in otherwise CAR-resistant preclinical animal models with challenging tumor microenvironments. Using NK cell derived KIR and DAP12 split signaling provides a novel paired activation and co-stimulation separate from the usual T cell stimulation pathways. KIR-CAR enables sustained chimeric receptor expression with improved long-term CAR T cell function and decreased T cell exhaustion. This results in CAR T cell resistance to tumor immunosuppression, prolonged functional persistence and improved tumor elimination. Together, this platform provides the potential for improving CAR T treatment in both solid and hematologic tumors.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but are not limited to, those statements regarding our expectations for the timing, progress, and results of clinical trials; potential regulatory approvals; anticipated benefits, safety, and efficacy of our product candidates; our product development strategies; and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others, risks related to clinical trials, regulatory processes, market acceptance, financial projections, and our ability to successfully develop and commercialize our product candidates. Forward-looking statements in this release represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to update these statements as new information becomes available, except as required by law.

