Verisense Health Introduces an iOS App for its Smart Watch

The Verisense Smart Watch, Which Collects Digital Health Data During Clinical Trials, is Now Compatible with Both Apple and Android Smartphones.

CAMBRIDGE, MA – September 10, 2024 – Verisense® Health, Inc., a digital health technology and data company, today announced the launch of its Verisense Smart Watch™ iOS app.

“As the Verisense Smart Watch is now compatible with clinical trial participants’ Android or Apple smartphones, sponsors and clinical research organizations (CROs) can get research-grade wearable data without provisioning phones or data plans. Participants simply follow an easy, remote, sign-up process, and use their own smartphone with the Verisense Smart Watch just like a traditional consumer smart watch,” said Verisense Health CEO Geoff Gill.

The Verisense Smart Watch sports all the features that consumers expect in a high-end fitness tracker, plus the three-axis accelerometer, photoplethysmography, electrocardiography, and body temperature sensors that clinical researchers require. The Verisense Smart Watch generates raw sensor data which are transmitted automatically, via the participant’s smartphone, to a secure AWS server. The Verisense platform also provides a wide variety of tools that sponsors and CROs can use to monitor participant compliance. In addition, the Verisense Smart Watch can be configured so that the participant’s data (activity, sleep, heart rate, etc.) is either available to them or blinded, whichever the research protocol requires.

Personal Participation

Researchers who would like to experience using the Verisense Smart Watch for themselves should visit booth #3 at Mobile in Clinical Trials or booth #82 at DPHARM. Verisense Health plans to give up to 100 conference attendees the opportunity to participate in multi-day trials of its technology free of charge. Geoff Gill will also be giving a presentation and demonstration of the Verisense Digital Biobank™ during Mobile in Clinical Trials. These two conferences will be held consecutively at the Loews Philadelphia Hotel from September 16-18.

About Verisense Health

Verisense Health is a digital health technology and data company that is dedicated to producing clinical-grade digital health data and solving digital health data access and reuse problems. Verisense Health is leveraging its Verisense data acquisition platform, Digital Health Panel, and AI Dataset Cataloger to develop the Verisense Digital Biobank, which researchers can use to conduct digital health research without needing to collect new patient data. The Digital Biobank contains data from more than one million participants and that number is growing rapidly. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with additional offices in Malaysia. For more information visit www.verisense.net or www.linkedin.com/company/verisense-health.