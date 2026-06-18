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Verici Dx Collaborators to Present Data on Predictive Value of Tutivia™ for Acute Kidney Transplant Rejection at ATC 2026

June 17, 2026 | 
2 min read

FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verici Dx, (AIM: VRCI), a developer of advanced clinical diagnostics for organ transplant, today announced that collaborators will present new data on the predictive performance of its Tutivia™ test at the American Transplant Congress (ATC) Annual Meeting, taking place June 20–24, 2026 in Boston. The abstracts are available via the planner on the ATC website.



The two poster presentations, delivered by leading transplant clinicians, describe the ability of Tutivia™, a blood-based transcriptomics laboratory developed test (LDT), to predict acute kidney transplant rejection. The test is designed to support more precise immunosuppression management by distinguishing rejection from other causes of graft injury, such as BK virus–associated nephropathy and ischemic–reperfusion injury, that can confound conventional monitoring tools, including serum creatinine and cell-free DNA.

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Title: Evaluation of Tutivia™ Biomarker for Risk of Acute Rejection in Patients Experiencing Delayed Graft Function
Presenter: Zahraa Fayez Hajjiri, MD, Medical Director, Transplant Nephrology, University of Illinois College of Medicine
Session Date and Time: Tuesday, June 23, 2026 from 2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Location: Exhibit Hall A
Abstract Number: D107

Title: Tutivia™ Molecular Risk Scores in Relation to BK Viral Activity, BK Virus Nephropathy, and Rejection Phenotypes in Kidney-Transplant Recipients
Presenter: M. Javeed Ansari, MD, Transplant Nephrologist, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine
Session Date and Time: Tuesday, June 23, 2026 from 2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Location: Exhibit Hall A
Abstract Number: D099

About Verici Dx

Verici Dx plc (AIM: VRCI) is a precision diagnostics company transforming care for transplant patients. The company combines multiomic analyses with proprietary artificial intelligence to deliver predictive, actionable, data-driven intelligence that reflects the complexity and heterogeneity of transplant patients, enabling clinicians to optimize therapy, guide biopsy decisions, and stratify risk with greater confidence. Operating at the intersection of laboratory and data science, Verici Dx develops complex models to answer the clinical questions that matter most with clarity and precision. All tests are built to rigorous scientific standards, validated across inclusive and real-world patient populations to ensure clinical relevance and reliability. Verici Dx’s lead product, Tutivia™, is a post-kidney transplant test focused on early detection of acute rejection. The company is headquartered in Cardiff for the UK, and in Franklin, Tennessee for the U.S. For more information, please visit https://vericidx.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.


Contacts

Media Relations
Christine Quern
cq@christinequern.com
617-650-8497

Tennessee Events Data
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