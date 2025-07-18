SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Vericel to Report Second-Quarter 2025 Financial Results on July 31, 2025

July 18, 2025 
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets, today announced that the Company will report its second-quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, July 31, 2025. Vericel’s management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results and business highlights.

The live webcast can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Vericel website at http://investors.vcel.com/events-presentations. Presentation slides for the conference call will be available on the webcast and on the website. A replay of the webcast will be available until July 31, 2026.

To participate by telephone, dial 855-303-0072 or +1 773-305-6837 if connecting from outside the U.S. When connected, please use passcode: 276790.

About Vericel Corporation

Vericel is a leading provider of advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets. The Company combines innovations in biology with medical technologies, resulting in a highly differentiated portfolio of innovative cell therapies and specialty biologics that repair injuries and restore lives. Vericel markets three products in the United States. MACI® (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) is an autologous cellularized scaffold product indicated for the repair of symptomatic, single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee with or without bone involvement in adults. Epicel® (cultured epidermal autografts) is a permanent skin replacement for the treatment of patients with deep dermal or full thickness burns greater than or equal to 30% of total body surface area. Vericel also holds an exclusive license for North American rights to NexoBrid® (anacaulase-bcdb), a biological orphan product containing proteolytic enzymes, which is indicated for eschar removal in adults and pediatric patients with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness burns. For more information, please visit www.vcel.com. Epicel and MACI are registered trademarks of Vericel Corporation. NexoBrid is a registered trademark of MediWound Ltd. and is used under license to Vericel Corporation. © 2025 Vericel Corporation. All rights reserved.

Investor Contact:

Eric Burns
ir@vcel.com
+1 (734) 418-4411


