Press Releases

Vericel to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results on February 27, 2025

February 14, 2025 | 
2 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets, today announced that the Company will report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 financial results on Thursday, February 27, 2025. Vericel’s management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results and business highlights.

The live webcast can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Vericel website at http://investors.vcel.com/events-presentations. Please visit the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and download the required audio software, if necessary. Presentation slides for the conference call will be available on the webcast and on the Investor Relations section of the Vericel website.

To participate by telephone, please register here to receive dial-in details and your personal passcode. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Vericel website until February 27, 2026.

About Vericel Corporation

Vericel is a leading provider of advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets. The Company combines innovations in biology with medical technologies, resulting in a highly differentiated portfolio of innovative cell therapies and specialty biologics that repair injuries and restore lives. Vericel markets three products in the United States. MACI® (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) is an autologous cellularized scaffold product indicated for the repair of symptomatic, single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee with or without bone involvement in adults. Epicel® (cultured epidermal autografts) is a permanent skin replacement for the treatment of patients with deep dermal or full thickness burns greater than or equal to 30% of total body surface area. Vericel also holds an exclusive license for North American rights to NexoBrid® (anacaulase-bcdb), a biological orphan product containing proteolytic enzymes, which is indicated for eschar removal in adults and pediatric patients with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness burns. For more information, please visit www.vcel.com.

Epicel and MACI are registered trademarks of Vericel Corporation. NexoBrid is a registered trademark of MediWound Ltd. and is used under license to Vericel Corporation. © 2025 Vericel Corporation. All rights reserved.

Investor Contact:
Eric Burns
ir@vcel.com
+1 (734) 418-4411

Massachusetts Earnings
