Verastem Oncology to Unveil New Clinical Data Highlighting the Best-in-Class Potential of VS-7375, an Oral KRAS G12D (ON/OFF) Inhibitor, Across Pancreatic, Lung, and Colorectal Cancers

Investor event and webcast to be held Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at 8:00 am ET

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq: VSTM), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced it will host an investor event on Wednesday, October 14, at 8:00 am ET to present initial efficacy and updated safety and tolerability data for VS-7375 in pancreatic, lung, and colorectal cancers from the ongoing TARGET-D clinical development program. The upcoming presentation will build on the clinical update reported in June 2026 and provide the first broader safety and efficacy assessment of VS-7375 across these tumor types. VS-7375 is a potential best-in-class, potent and selective investigational oral KRAS G12D (ON/OFF) inhibitor.

Verastem’s management team will be joined by Manuel Hidalgo Medina, M.D., Ph.D., a leading medical oncologist who serves as director of the Gastrointestinal Cancer Center at New York University (NYU) Langone Health and as a professor of medicine at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. Dr. Hidalgo is an investigator in the ongoing Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials evaluating VS-7375. Dr. Hidalgo has over two decades of experience in translational and clinical research in anti-cancer drug development with an emphasis on pancreatic cancer.

Webcast Information

On October 14, 2026, at 8:00 am ET, a live audio webcast, along with accompanying slides, will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor section of the Company's website, https://investor.verastem.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available following the event.

About VS-7375, an Oral KRAS G12D (ON/OFF) Inhibitor & TARGET-D Clinical Program

VS-7375 is an investigational, potent and selective, oral KRAS G12D dual ON/OFF inhibitor – a potential best-in-class molecule designed to bind both the active (ON) and inactive (OFF) states of KRAS G12D selectively and more potentially and completely than compounds targeting only one state of the protein.

Verastem is evaluating VS-7375 across the TARGET-D clinical development program in patients with advanced KRAS G12D-mutant solid tumors. The program includes the Phase 1/2 TARGET-D 101 (NCT07020221) dose-escalation, dose-expansion and combination trial, as well as three registration-directed Phase 2 trials currently enrolling patients:

TARGET-D 201 (NCT07644559) for metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) including the first-line setting.

for metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) including the first-line setting. TARGET-D 202 (NCT07659782) for advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) including in patients with asymptomatic brain metastasis.

for advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) including in patients with asymptomatic brain metastasis. TARGET-D 203 (NCT07659795) for metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) including the first-line setting.

VS-7375 has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Fast Track Designation for the treatment of patients with KRAS G12D-mutated locally advanced or metastatic PDAC in both the first-line and previously treated settings, and for previously treated patients with KRAS G12D-mutated unresectable locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC.

VS-7375 originated from Verastem's collaboration with GenFleet Therapeutics and is being developed by GenFleet as GFH375. Verastem holds development and commercialization rights to VS-7375 outside GenFleet’s markets of mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.

About Verastem Oncology

Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq: VSTM) is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new medicines to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Verastem markets AVMAPKI® FAKZYNJA® CO-PACK in the U.S. Our pipeline is focused on novel small molecule drugs that inhibit critical signaling pathways in cancer that promote cancer cell survival and tumor growth, including RAF/MEK inhibition, FAK inhibition, and KRAS G12D inhibition. For more information, please visit www.verastem.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

For Investor and Media Inquiries:

Julissa Viana

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications,

Investor Relations & Patient Advocacy

investors@verastem.com or

media@verastem.com