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Press Releases

Verastem Oncology to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

September 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq: VSTM), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced that its management team is scheduled to participate at the Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference on Sept. 8 in Boston and present at the following investor conferences:



  • Cantor Global Healthcare Conference in New York City: September 10, 8:35-9:05am ET
  • H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference in New York City: September 14, 12:00-12:30 pm ET

A live webcast of the fireside chats can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” on the Company’s website at www.verastem.com. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About Verastem Oncology
Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq: VSTM) is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new medicines to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Verastem markets AVMAPKI® FAKZYNJA® CO-PACK in the U.S. Our pipeline is focused on novel small molecule drugs that inhibit critical signaling pathways in cancer that promote cancer cell survival and tumor growth, including RAF/MEK inhibition, FAK inhibition, and KRAS G12D inhibition. For more information, please visit www.verastem.com and follow us on LinkedIn.


Contacts

For Investor and Media Inquiries:
Julissa Viana
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications,
Investor Relations & Patient Advocacy
investors@verastem.com or
media@verastem.com

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