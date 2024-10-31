Verastem Oncology to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq: VSTM), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients with cancer, today announced that its management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:





2024 Truist Securities BioPharma Symposium on November 7, 2024

Guggenheim Healthcare Innovation Conference; fireside chat on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 9:00 am EDT

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.verastem.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About Verastem Oncology

Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq: VSTM) is a late-stage development biopharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of new medicines to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with cancer. Our pipeline is focused on RAS/MAPK-driven cancers, specifically novel small molecule drugs that inhibit critical signaling pathways in cancer that promote cancer cell survival and tumor growth, including RAF/MEK inhibition and FAK inhibition. For more information, please visit www.verastem.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

